RG Snyman suffers injury setback on road to recovery

Munster's RG Snyman has suffered a setback on his road to recovery from an ACL injury suffered last year

RG Snyman has been dealt a cruel blow in his return from a long-term knee injury, as the South African second-row has suffered a setback that will require further surgery.

Munster have stated that Snyman will undergo a “minor procedure” on his knee after he sustained an unrelated injury.

The news will come as a major setback to Snyman's hopes of featuring for the Springboks on the upcoming Lions tour.

The 26-year-old tore his ACL just minutes into his Munster debut when he landed awkwardly in a lineout against Leinster last August.

Although the World Cup winner had been expected to make his return to action in the coming weeks, Snyman is now facing an even longer spell on the sidelines.

The towering lock will see a specialist this week, before further clarity will be given on his latest comeback.

Academy lock Thomas Ahern (knee) is continuing with his return to training ahead of Friday's Rainbow Cup game at home to Ulster.

Jack Crowley (IRFU 7s training programme), Alex Kendellen (IRFU 7s training programme), Conor Phillips (IRFU 7s training programme), Neil Cronin (knee) and Paddy Patterson (ankle) are all unavailable for the visit of the northern province.