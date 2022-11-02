RG Snyman not expected to make Munster return until the new year

Munster have confirmed that RG Snyman is not expected to return to action until the new year.

The towering South African lock has endured a nightmare spell since joining Munster in 2020, having torn his ACL twice.

The serious knee injuries have limited Snyman to making just four appearances for Munster, and the latest update means he will remain on the sideline for the next couple of months.

A Munster statement read: "RG Snyman had a routine consultation with his surgeon last week and following the review the lock is not expected to be available for selection before the end of December.”

The news will come as a blow to Graham Rowntree, who is already dealing with a second-row injury crisis, but the Munster head coach has understandably been reluctant to rush Snyman (27) back to action given the serious nature of his setbacks.

Meanwhile, lock Tom Ahern was ruled out of Friday’s Ireland ‘A’ game against the All Blacks XV, as he waits to meet with the specialist for a shoulder injury sustained against Leinster. The Waterford native is expected to be out of action for a spell.

Niall Scannell was removed for a HIA during Saturday’s defeat to Ulster, and the hooker will undergo return-to-play protocols.

Munster’s lengthy injury list now reads as follows: RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Antoine Frisch (calf), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Stephen Archer (ankle), Tom Ahern (shoulder), Niall Scannell (head), Jean Kleyn (ribs) and Liam Coombes (hamstring).