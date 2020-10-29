RFU confirms charges against 13 Barbarians as McFadden steps back from podcast in the wake of his apology

The RFU has confirmed it will charge 13 Barbarians players with "conduct prejudicial to the interest of the Union or Game" after their breach of Covid-19 protocols caused their match against England to be cancelled.

The English union is not naming the players who will go before its disciplinary panel, but a number of those involved, including former Leinster and Ireland winger Fergus McFadden and ex-England captain Chris Robshaw, have apologised for their role in the game's cancellation.

McFadden wrote of his regret on Twitter after going out with a group of 11 other players that included ex-England captain Chris Robshaw and Scotland winger Sean Maitland in the build-up to the game.

That was one of two breaches of the agreement the players had signed in committing to the invitational team and when the RFU learned of their excursions they called the match off.

I want to front up and apologise profusely for my part in letting down @barbarians_fc. I greatly regret that the game will not be going ahead now. I am embarrassed and whole heartedly apologise to all involved. #sorry — Fergus McFadden (@fergmcfadden) October 23, 2020

The RFU said the unnamed players face a range of charges, including "individual breaches of the protocols" and "providing false statements during an investigation".

Philip Evans QC will lead the disciplinary hearing which will be held remotely

The English union said that the breaches of protocols included leaving the team hotel without permission or without informing organisers of their whereabouts.

The 13 players' names will be published after the hearings because of the public scrutiny they faced.

They may face fines, match bans "or any other suitable sanction", but there will be no police investigation into their actions.

McFadden has retired from professional rugby and this was set to be his swan-song from the game.

Instead, he is now hoping he can avoid a fine, while he has been forced to step down as co-host the 'House of Rugby' podcast on Joe.ie a week after launching the show alongside fellow Ireland internationals Eimear Considine and Ian Madigan.

"As you all may have seen, Fergus was one of the 12 Barbarians players who breached the bio-bubble last week, forcing the game's cancellation," Considine said at the start of this week's show.

"He greatly regrets what happened and has made a full apology. Fergus is going to take some time now to focus on his career."

