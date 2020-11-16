| 12.7°C Dublin

Revelry about Murray's out-half cameo masks a serious issue that remains unresolved

David Kelly

Scrum-half Conor Murray finished Friday&rsquo;s win over Wales playing at fly-half (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

WHEN Jonathan Sexton committed the unpardonably treasonous sin of shaking his head amidst angry introspection in Paris, the anguished howls from Irish citizenry demanded that he think of the children.

Specifically, perhaps, the children of the Byrne family back home in Dublin, as their son rushed onto put out a burning blaze, without needing to be a renowned lip-reader to gauge just what the man he was replacing reckoned of the decision.

Whether Byrne was affected or otherwise by what was either perceived as rank selfishness or else a characteristic determination of a warrior’s true self is uncertain; what is clear is that Byrne did enough, or rather more accurately didn’t so enough, to put his name forward as a candidate to become Sexton’s most genuine challenger.

