WHEN Jonathan Sexton committed the unpardonably treasonous sin of shaking his head amidst angry introspection in Paris, the anguished howls from Irish citizenry demanded that he think of the children.

Specifically, perhaps, the children of the Byrne family back home in Dublin, as their son rushed onto put out a burning blaze, without needing to be a renowned lip-reader to gauge just what the man he was replacing reckoned of the decision.

Whether Byrne was affected or otherwise by what was either perceived as rank selfishness or else a characteristic determination of a warrior’s true self is uncertain; what is clear is that Byrne did enough, or rather more accurately didn’t so enough, to put his name forward as a candidate to become Sexton’s most genuine challenger.

Instead, that mantle passed to Billy Burns, ironically another man who comes from a family of professional out-halves, albeit in this case, unlike Ross Byrne, he is its only member who is qualified to play for Ireland.

As luck would have it, when he got his chance against Wales last weekend, injury restricted his involvement when Sexton departed the field – again, ruefully, but for entirely different reasons in this instance.

That allowed Conor Murray to make more than a passable imitation of an international standard out-half, albeit its relevance slightly mitigated by the fact that it came against the second worst Welsh international to visit these shores this century.

Read More

Still, it was decent enough to engender a fair bit of joshing afterwards, with the captain good-naturedly offering the suggestion that his long-term half-back partner might perhaps claim some bragging rights over the role after steering his side’s already safe passage to full-time.

“He finally claimed his natural position,” smiles Sexton. “He needs to probably stay there now I think.”

The head coach joined in with the giddy revelry.

"He actually thinks he’s a fly-half already," said Andy Farrell. "He did pretty well, didn’t he? Conor has played there before for us, he’s a smart rugby player.

"He understands what’s going on across the backline, not just at out-half or scrum-half. He steered the ship really well for us so he’s a genuine option there definitely."

All harmless fun, of course.

But it masks a serious issue, one that remains unresolved in the lengthy injury-enforced absence of the one player deemed worthy of competing with Sexton until now, Joey Carbery.

How Byrne is dealing with all this is anyone’s guess.

Irish history is littered with out-halves who struggled to cope with rejection – stretching back to Tony Ward’s battles with Ollie Campbell – and it has also encountered difficulties in transitioning the role, from David Humphreys to Ronan O’Gara, then O’Gara and Sexton.

Outcasts can disappear in a moment. We recall Jeremy Staunton, an enigmatic exile who was on the 2006 tour to the southern hemisphere as O’Gara’s back-up before Geordan Murphy was nominated in Staunton’s stead.

“Eddie comes up to me in Hamilton and goes: 'No, I'm not happy with you and you're not going to be on the bench',” Staunton later said in an interview in these pages.

“That knocked the stuffing out of me. I was in shock. I spent the next hour up in my room going: 'This is just what I f*****g need now. How am I going to get myself out of this?'”

He never did.

Many now feel that Byrne’s brother, Harry, is a better prospect in green; Ross may recover, like Sexton himself did when dispatched to the sidelines in his early career.

Expand Close Billy Burns is in contention to make his first international start when Ireland face England (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Billy Burns is in contention to make his first international start when Ireland face England (Brian Lawless/PA)

And so, with the revolving door now ushering in the ex-England prospect Burns into the Twickenham lion’s den, it remains to be seen whether Burns can succeed whether others have failed.

Only a delusional supporter could claim that Ireland’s chances of beating England would not be damaged by removing Sexton from the starting line-up.

Burns now gets this opportunity, having managed to negotiate his passage past the resurgent challenge of the repatriated Ian Madigan, the Englishman swapping dreams of playing for his native land to a new challenge.

“My dad has always had his Irish jersey on,” says the Ulster player. “It will be an interesting one this weekend going in against England.

“Obviously I have a lot of friends back there, went to school in England and all that. We’ll see where their loyalties lie this weekend.

“It’s been crazy, obviously I played As with England and had a career with Gloucester, which I loved, I loved my time there.

“I always knew I was Irish-qualified through my grandfather and the opportunity came up to go to Ulster first and foremost.

“It was just an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I felt it was the best place for me to improve as a rugby player and push on and hopefully play international rugby.

“It’s strange but all the decisions I’ve made to get to this point have come to fruition I guess because I managed to get out there at the weekend but I don’t want to be a guy who plays once and then disappears and just goes away again.

“I want to try to stay in the team and stay in the squad which is going to be unbelievably tough but hopefully I can get it done.

“It’s been a strange old journey to get here but one that one day I’ll look back on with an immense sense of pride and I’m happy to be here and happy to be trying to put my best foot forward.”

Whatever the private misgivings within the Irish brains trust about the competitiveness of the battle for the out-half slot, in public at least, there is a sense of togetherness as Burns prepares to face old friends as a new enemy.

"Johnny has been great, both him and Ross,” Burns enthused. “They have played in massive games not only for their province but for their country as well.

“When I came in before, I was just trying to learn as much as I could off those guys. They've both got incredible rugby knowledge and they've played on the biggest stage and achieved a lot.

"We have lots of mini-meetings as 10s and as much as it might sound cheesy, I just try to be a sponge and take as much as I can off those guys and learn from them.

“If I can take one or two parts of their games and add it into mine, that will make me a better player and that will be better for the team.

"They've been great, they're two of the best guys to learn off and hopefully we're creating good competition where we can all push each other."

The difficult is that this process has not worked thus far as Byrne failed to take his chance; perhaps he is not deemed good enough, as his removal must amply identify.

It is now up to Burns to demonstrate he can cope with the pressure, amidst a side who seek to prove that they are not standing still, but rather making meaningful strides.

Having an out-half who can put his best foot forward will be key to those vaulting ambitions.