Four Leinster players have been nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year award.

Revealed: Leinster lead the way as European Player of the Year nominees announced

The Blues' impressive European run - which saw them qualify for the quarter final of the Champions Cup with a 100pc record - has been rewarded as Scott Fardy, Tadhg Furlong, Isa Nacewa and Jonathan Sexton are among the 15-man shortlist.

Eight different clubs from all three European professional leagues are among the nominees. Conor Murray is Ireland's other nominee while Munster-bound Tadhg Beirne of Scarlets also makes the 15.

Last year's winner, Owen Farrell of Saracens, who received the inaugural Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy as well as one million air miles from Turkish Airlines, is included once again. You can vote for your winner now on ChampionsCupRugby.com.

The list will be reduced to five players in April following the Champions Cup semi-finals by a combination of the public vote and the verdict of the panel of judges. The voting will then be reopened and the winner of the 2018 award will be announced after the Champions Cup final in Bilbao on Saturday, 12 May.

EPCR European Player of the Year award 2018 nominees Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets)

Levani Botia (La Rochelle)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

Scott Fardy (Leinster Rugby) Owen Farrell (Saracens) Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby)

Conor Murray (Munster Rugby)

Isa Nacewa (Leinster Rugby) Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92) Morgan Parra (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

Dany Priso (La Rochelle) Alivereti Raka (ASM Clermont Auvergne) Jonathan Sexton (Leinster Rugby)

Josua Tuisova (RC Toulon) Victor Vito (La Rochelle)

Judging Panel: Stuart Barnes (Sky Sports/The Sunday Times), Chris Jones (BBC Radio 5 Live), Matthieu Lartot (France Télévisions), Emmanuel Massicard (Midi Olympique), Brian O'Driscoll (BT Sport), Dimitri Yachvili (beIN Sports). Roll of Honour - 2017: Owen Farrell (Saracens); 2016: Maro Itoje (Saracens); 2015: Nick Abendanon (ASM Clermont Auvergne); 2014: Steffon Armitage (RC Toulon); 2013: Jonny Wilkinson (RC Toulon); 2012: Rob Kearney (Leinster Rugby); 2011: Sean O'Brien (Leinster Rugby); 2010: Ronan O'Gara (Munster Rugby – best player of first 15 years of European club competitions)

Online Editors