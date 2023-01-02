Revealed: Joe Marler’s crude mother comments that sparked row with Jake Heenan

Joe Marler, the Harlequins and England prop, was banned for six weeks - with four suspended - after twice calling Bristol Bears back row Jake Heenan's mother a "wh---".

Audio from the incident in Tuesday's match between Harlequins and Bristol has been released on social media following Marler's ban by the Rugby Football Union.

In the exchange prior to a scrum before the end of the first half, Marler can be heard saying to Heenan: "I'm clearly not your brother, am I? There's no way I'm from the same mother as you. Your mum's a f------ wh---."

When that comment brought no reaction from Heenan, the prop repeated: "Your mum's a wh---."

Following the second remark, a scrap broke out between the two packs of forwards. Heenan was penalised by referee Karl Dickson, who did not hear Marler's comments. Dickson insisted to Heenan and the Bristol captain, Steven Luatua, that Marler would be punished retrospectively if the comment was picked up by the broadcast microphones.

Heenan could then be heard over Dickson's microphone saying: "Karl, my mum's in hospital with cancer."

Marler has been banned for Harlequins' next two Gallagher Premiership matches, against Northampton Saints today and Sale Sharks next Sunday. He could receive a further four-week ban should he commit a similar offence before the end of next season.

Marler has since apologised over social media to Heenan and accepted the charge from the RFU at his hearing that his conduct had been prejudicial to the game, under RFU Rule 5.12.

Addressing the ban, the disciplinary panel chair, Gareth Graham, said: "The insulting and offensive comments made by the player were wholly inappropriate.

"The panel had regard to the player's poor disciplinary record [as an aggravating feature], and to the fact he had accepted the charge and had apologised to the Bristol player [as mitigating factors]."

Speaking ahead of Marler's hearing on Friday, Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson said: "He is really apologetic. He didn't know the full context of what he said. He reached out to Jake and Jake replied and accepted his apology and then they had a good chat after that.

"He is annoyed that he has dragged the club into this kerfuffle. Clearly what he said was wrong."

Marler's latest ban takes him to 30 weeks of suspensions in his career - not including the suspended four weeks as part of his latest ban. His longest ban came in 2020, when he was suspended for 10 weeks after grabbing the genitalia of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Harlequins and the RFU were contacted for comment and referred to their initial remarks following the outcome of Marler's hearing.

Harlequins said: "Harlequins notes the result of Joe Marler's disciplinary hearing on Friday evening and subsequent suspension. The club considers the matter closed."

