Return To Rugby Roadmap: Covid tests and temperature checks as provinces prepare to go back training

Having undergone tests for Covid-19 on Wednesday, ahead of next week's return to training, the Leinster and Munster squads are currently working their way through the education stage of the IRFU's 'Return To Rugby' roadmap.

Players from all four provinces will go through the same process, with Connacht and Ulster opting for a delayed pre-season schedule (beginning on June 29), as Irish rugby continues to move towards the PRO14's target restart date of August 22.

The IRFU have designed an online portal in order to help players get a better understanding of Covid-19 – its symptoms and risk of transmission.

Leinster and Munster will return to their respective high performance centres in Dublin and Limerick on Monday, as groups of seven players and one coach will be permitted to work together for the first week.

Each training base has been kitted out with regular safety reminders, including signage and hygiene stations, while a one-way flow system has been installed throughout the premises in order to limit the contact players and coaches have with other groups.

As the IRFU’s medical director Dr Rod McLoughlin outlined earlier this week, players will have their temperatures checked upon arriving to training alone, and already kitted out in their gear.

The IRFU have appointed Gillian McDarby as the Covid-19 manager of the high performance centre.

McDarby, who is the facilities and operations manager of the new state-of-the-art complex in Dublin, is part of a working group who will liaise with Covid-19 managers from each of the five high performance training centres in Ireland.

“It is really important as we near the return of the players to each of the high performance centres that we’re all aligned and together in what we’re doing,” McDarby told the IRFU's website.

“It’s absolutely essential we’re doing the right thing but we’re also all doing the same thing and that’s where the network has been really useful during this planning and preparation phase.

“While I’ve been providing guidance to the provinces on how to re-open their high performance Centre, I’ve been able to bounce things off Rod, Ger (Carmody, the IRFU's head of operations) and Scott (Walker, the IRFU’s director of strategy and technology) and it really has been a big team effort.

“We’re not going to get things 100pc perfect because it’s an ever-evolving situation but we need to be certain we’ve covered all the bases so that when the players and staff do come back in, they know they’re in a safe environment to work.”

The current education phase of the roadmap has been identified as a crucial part of the players understanding the risks surrounding Covid-19.

As Carmody explained, the union wants to make the process as straightforward as possible, in order to ensure that the players go through the required protocols everyday.

“We’ve used a platform called GAINLINE that allows us to roll out the online modules to the players and they can go on their phone or laptop and complete the education,” Carmody said.

“We’ll then get a notification from each player when that’s done and that process started on Wednesday for the Leinster and Munster squads.

“The players will then sit in on a webinar with the team doctors and Rod and this will act as the second phase in the education process before they can proceed to the training stage from Monday.

“There will then also be daily briefings from the coach who trains them because this is an ever-changing scenario so there is a need there to have an ongoing education structure at all of our high performance centres as we monitor the situation closely.”

The Covid-19 managers such as McDarby will be responsible for ensuring that all players, coaches and backroom staff adhere to the strict protocols that are in place from next Monday.

Leinster and Munster are awaiting their Covid-19 results, and should no problems arise on their first week back, it is hoped that come week two, groups of 14 players and two coaches will be allowed to train together.

“It has been an extremely busy time for everyone readying the facilities again but we’re all doing this for one reason and that’s to get rugby back,” McDarby added.

“A huge amount of hours and thought has gone into putting these plans in place and we now need the players and staff to be accountable for their actions and understand that to get back to where we want to be, these protocols must be followed and I’ve no doubt everyone will come together and do everything they can to make this work.”

Online Editors