Return of the Mack aids Connacht’s quest to get season back on track

Connacht's hopes of getting their season back on track at home to the Sharks tomorrow (5.15) have been booted by the return of Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham.

The Ireland duo are recalled to the starting team as Andy Friend's men target a vital win over a depleted Sharks side, as they aim to put a tough festive period behind them.

Connacht's poor form sees them languishing in 13th place of the URC table but a victory at the Sportsground would ease their frustrations before they return to Challenge Cup duty for the next fortnight.

Hansen and Bealham, along with Josh Murphy have all recovered from illness, in what are three of nine changes from the side that were comfortably beaten by Leinster last time out.

Ahead of naming his Six Nations squad in two weeks, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be relieved to see Hansen and Bealham back in action.

Bealham joins an all-new front row of Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt, while Oisín Dowling comes into the second-row alongside the Darragh Murray following his impressive outing against Leinster.

The back-row sees Murphy come in at blindside, with Conor Oliver on the opposite flank and Shamus Hurley-Langton at No 8.

Kieran Marmion comes back in at scrum-half beside captain Jack Carty, while there’s a start for Cathal Forde at inside centre with Tom Farrell wearing '13'.

The back-three includes Hansen and John Porch on the wings, with Tiernan O’Halloran at full-back.

"It doesn’t need repeating how important tomorrow’s fixture is,” Connacht director of rugby Friend said.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where every point is crucial in these last seven games, so 4 or 5 points tomorrow is a must.

“We know what to expect from the Sharks. They bring the physicality that you come to expect from a South African side but they also like to throw the ball around, so it should be an exciting one for the fans."

Connacht – T O'Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, C Forde, M Hansen; J Carty (capt), K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; O Dowling, D Murray; J Murphy, C Oliver, S Hurley-Langton. Reps: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, L Fifita, C Prendergast, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, B Ralston.