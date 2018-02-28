Ireland's squad depth, particularly in the centre, is being severely tested after the news that Chris Farrell had suffered knee ligament damage and would miss the remainder of the Six Nations. We thought it would be fun to compile an alternative Ireland XV from the recently retired, injured, unavailable and overlooked players.

Ireland's squad depth, particularly in the centre, is being severely tested after the news that Chris Farrell had suffered knee ligament damage and would miss the remainder of the Six Nations. We thought it would be fun to compile an alternative Ireland XV from the recently retired, injured, unavailable and overlooked players.

Retired/omitted/injured alternative Ireland XV - This team proves just how Joe Schmidt's squad depth has been tested

Joe Schmidt has been forced into performing a juggling act with his team as he deals with a growing number of absentees but despite this, he was brought Ireland to the brink of a third Six Nations Championship reign and a tilt at a possible Grand Slam.

A player the Kiwi would love to have in his plans for the visit of Scotland and trip to Twickenham is Jared Payne but the New Zealand-born back has been plagued by recurrent headaches since last year's Lions Tour and has played since. He's selected at full-back. Racing 92-bound Simon Zebo has been omitted over his move to France and is joined in our back three by current Munster teammate Andrew Conway, who is struggling to shake off a knee injury.

The unfortunate Farrell is joined in the centre by Robbie Henshaw. There will be plenty of familiarity in the half-backs with Bristol's Ian Madigan selected alongside his former Leinster teammate Luke McGrath (injured).

Jamie Heaslip, who called time on his rugby career this week because of a back problem, has Rhys Ruddock and Sean O'Brien for company in the back row with neither looking likely to be fit to take part in the Six Nations. Two of the most in-form forwards in Europe partner each other in the second row with Scarlets juggernaut Tadhg Beirne forming a formidable duo with former Munster man Donnacha Ryan.

Wasps' Marty Moore, who joins Ulster next season, is at tighthead alongside Leinster's James Tracy at hooker and Connacht loosehead Denis Buckley. A very strong looking XV of players unavailable to Schmidt or overlooked by him.

Retired/omitted/injured alternative Ireland XV:

15. Jared Payne

14. Tiernan O'Halloran 13. Chris Farrell 12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Simon Zebo

10. Ian Madigan 9. Luke McGrath 8. Jamie Heaslip

7. Sean O'Brien 6. Rhys Ruddock 5. Donnacha Ryan

4. Tadhg Beirne 3. Marty Moore 2. James Tracey

1. Denis Buckley

Online Editors