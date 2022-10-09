In football parlance, it’s known as the ‘new manager bounce’. One boss leaves, another comes in, wipes the slate clean, restores confidence, and as if by magic, performances and results pick up.

In Munster’s case, Graham Rowntree replacing Johann van Graan as head coach was widely accepted to be a much-needed fresh start for a province that has lost its way.

Players, you’d imagine would have been jumping out of their skin to impress the new man, but rather than use the appointment of a new coaching ticket as a springboard, Munster have gone backwards, with the stark reality being that things may get worse before they get better.

Their latest defeat in Galway on Friday night, their third in four games this season, was littered with many of the same frustrating errors that have hampered them since Rowntree took charge.

We can talk about new tactics and game-plans all we like, but until players cut out the basic mistakes, then Munster will be stuck in a rut.

With a faltering set-piece, sloppy penalty concessions, missed tackles and kicks to touch, Munster’s problems are mounting – and that’s before we even begin to mention the tough run of games they have coming up.

Not for the first time, Rowntree cut a bewildered figure after the final whistle at the Sportsground, as he was left scratching his head at another below-par performance that was so far short of the standards Munster demand of themselves, let alone what anyone on the outside may expect.

Rowntree has repeatedly said he cannot fault the energy and effort from his players, yet many supporters would disagree as several look miles off the pace.

What makes it worse is that, even though everyone knows patience is required, you’d expect much more in terms of effort and application in the first few months of Rowntree’s reign.

He can’t come down from the coaches’ box and throw the ball into the lineout instead of Niall Scannell, he can’t scrummage on the tighthead side and stop Keynan Knox being lifted off the ground and propelled backwards, nor can Rowntree kick the ball to touch in place of Ben Healy.

Rowntree needs more from his players, especially those who are mainstays at the province. Perhaps some are too comfortable, yet unless there are drastic improvements, Rowntree will not be afraid to cut them loose.

That ruthless attitude will be needed as the evolution continues because without players being honest enough with each other and stepping up and taking responsibility, Munster are going nowhere.

Munster endured another difficult night with defeat to Connacht on Friday. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster endured another difficult night with defeat to Connacht on Friday. Photo: Sportsfile

Senior players like Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne played a key role in Ireland winning the summer series in New Zealand. They know that such drastic dips are not tolerated in international camp. It shouldn’t be any different back in their province.

Malakai Fekitoa is a World Cup winner, who has long been embedded in high performance environments, and while he is still finding his feet, Munster require their big-money centre signing to offer much, much more on both sides of the ball.

Injuries haven’t helped Rowntree’s transition into the hot seat, neither has the fact that nine players have been away on the Emerging Ireland tour, yet the other provinces are dealing with similar issues.

Rowntree

Rowntree

This week will see the Emerging Ireland players return from South Africa, where the senior coaches, particularly Paul O’Connell, have been driving the standards.

Those young players who will be reintegrated back into the Munster squad cannot be expected to turn the tide, yet their time working under O’Connell and Co may help open their eyes to what is required to succeed at the top level.

That’s the one major encouraging aspect to Munster’s current predicament – they do have some talented young players, who look desperate to make an impression.

With the Bulls arriving in Thomond Park on Saturday night followed by a daunting trip to Dublin before Ulster come to Limerick, even at this early stage, Munster are entering season-defining territory.

For all that may sound hyperbolic, winning the Heineken Champions Cup looks well beyond Munster, and if they are to be back amongst Europe’s elite next season, they can ill-afford to add to their three defeats.

Rowntree has been around long enough to know that now is not the time to panic, but the longer he is left dumbfounded by why his players are not transferring what they are doing at training to the pitch, the increasingly worried he will become.

The new manager bounce may have evaded Munster, yet Rowntree can still get the Reds moving in the right direction again – but he needs the players to step up.