| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Responsibility falls on players as ‘new manager bounce’ evades Munster

Cian Tracey

Upcoming fixtures won't make life any easier for Rowntree

The Munster team during a water break in the United Rugby Championship defeat to Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The Munster team during a water break in the United Rugby Championship defeat to Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Munster team during a water break in the United Rugby Championship defeat to Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Munster team during a water break in the United Rugby Championship defeat to Connacht at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In football parlance, it’s known as the ‘new manager bounce’. One boss leaves, another comes in, wipes the slate clean, restores confidence, and as if by magic, performances and results pick up.

In Munster’s case, Graham Rowntree replacing Johann van Graan as head coach was widely accepted to be a much-needed fresh start for a province that has lost its way.

Related topics

More On Munster Rugby

Most Watched

Privacy