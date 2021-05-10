Red card for stamp on head could bring Mike Brown's time at Harlequins to a sorry end

Mike Brown may have played his last game for Harlequins after he was sent off for stamping in a remarkable 48-46 Gallagher Premiership victory over Wasps that was only decided in the last play of the game.

England’s most-capped full-back was shown a red card four minutes into the second-half after stepping backwards and standing on the head of Tommy Taylor, who was holding him at a ruck.

Referee Wayne Barnes reviewed the incident on the big screen at Twickenham Stoop and gave Brown his marching orders. Earlier in the game he was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on.

Any stamp involving the head carries a minimum six-week ban, pointing to the likely end of his Harlequins career given he joins Newcastle next season.

Just four rounds of the Premiership remain and his only hope is for his team to reach the play-offs or for the disciplinary hearing to show leniency by reducing his suspension.

It is a savage blow for a player who made his Quins debut 16 years ago and until his moment of madness had contributed fully to a rollercoaster game that saw England fringe players Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant, Dan Robson and Paolo Odogwu shine in front of Eddie Jones.