Recruitment of South Sea Islanders by richer rugby nations having an adverse effect on the game as a whole

That 102-0 scoreline in Auckland last week, where Tonga shipped the sort of drubbing that should be whistled up once the score hits 60, does no-one any favours.

The bad scoreline was only matched by the bad haircuts. Damian McKenzie and Richie Mo’unga should be up in The Hague for crimes against coiffure. Was Limahl the style consultant? Or Lionel Richie?

That is the thing about the All Blacks — they have an almost sociopathic drive to pile on more points even when the last vestiges of competitive spirit is drained out of their opponents. The nil part tells you the lack of empathy with how they deal with even weak opposition. They would not ever consider a try on the house just for respectability’s sake.

How come Tonga are so bad? They have over 300 players in Europe alone playing professional rugby. Surely they could put a competitive side out against the All Blacks.

Well, first there are the Covid and quarantine restrictions. Then there is the fact that French clubs incentivise their Pacific Islanders not to play international rugby. Hard cash will have a surprisingly retardant effect on your patriotic fervour.

Then there is all that money that is pumped into the Pacific unions by world rugby that kinda gets spent on other things. It is bound to have consequences elsewhere.

Last Wednesday, France played Australia in Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in front of just 17,800 paying fans. Maybe there was a Covid quota or maybe a Wednesday night fixture did not suit everyone . . . or maybe it was something else.

For the first time in a long time, there were more players of Pacific Island descent playing in the Wallaby starting XV than there were players of European lineage. The count was eight to seven. You might say this is a result of the multi-cultural society that Australia’s burgeoning immigrant population represents.

The thing is that about 85pc of Australia’s 25 million population is made up of Anglo Celts and Europeans. The documented Pacific Island demographic is under 1pc.

When less than 1pc of the population supply more than half of the national team of any sport, that is a significant disproportion. Many of those players and their supporters consider home to be Tonga, Samoa and Fiji.

When Mexico played the USA in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena about 10 years ago, nearly all the patrons at the game were citizens or residents of America, yet most were cheering for Mexico. The same thing happens in cricket when India and Pakistan tour the UK. This sort of a situation cannot but affect attendances and interest in the game in Australia.

The South Sea Islanders are anatomically perfectly built to play rugby and because they mature physically extraordinarily quickly, they are in huge demand by the schools system in New Zealand and Australia, because of their physical prowess, and the scholarships follow.

The Anglo Celts/Europeans don’t develop as quick and get smashed up by Polynesian kids who are the same age but bigger and stronger. As a consequence, parents take their kids out of rugby and put them into soccer.

Soccer is the fastest growing game in Australia and it is only a matter of time before it overtakes NRL and Aussie Rules as the number one sport. Australia had more press coverage and interest in the Denmark v England semi-final than anything else last week. That is saying something as the third State of Origin game is on Wednesday in Newcastle.

Most of the Pacific Islanders in the Wallabies team are Tongan. How does it sit with them that their home nation could only scrabble together the equivalent of a pub side to play the All Blacks?

The All Blacks themselves had an 8/7 mix of European to Polynesian players, the majority of whom were of Tongan origin, including superstar Mo’unga, who, on form, is the best player in the world. How do these players feel as they put over 100 points on their homeland?

The Japanese team that played in the Aviva Stadium last week had four Tongan players in their squad, all of whom made a big impression at the World Cup and recently against the Lions and Ireland. In any market, it is about the ability to buy and sell.

Japan, Australia and New Zealand, as well as a host of European countries, are willing and able to buy players and the South Sea Islanders are willing to sell because of economic necessity. These players are feted in their homeland or feted if they choose to stay in their new homeland.

What difference does it make to them if the auld sod ships a few thumpings?

Or you could take an entirely different view and look at the four or five players who are good enough to make it on to the All Blacks, Wallabies or Brave Blossoms sides.

There are enough players there to make up a decent international XV but you are dreaming to think these players would trade what they have now for the pull of the heart strings for their national team.

The damage, though, is not limited to what is done to a national side like Tonga, who have more talent than most established international sides but can’t get their best qualified players to play for them.

By playing for and dominating selections for sides like Australia, they do damage to the Wallabies too. In my opinion, it is a significant factor in the decline of support and player numbers in the game in Australia.

The incorporation of new Super Rugby franchises — Fiji Drua and Moana Pasifika — for next season’s competition will not change a thing.

Australia and New Zealand will hang on to the players they want and anyone else who plays for these new franchises will play for a fraction of what they can earn in Europe — that is if they can stand the poorly run club structure. It won’t be a pathway for a Super Rugby supply line to a new improved national side.

Speaking of Tongans, the Lions series may indeed rest on one player in a vital position. When Kyle Sinckler was not picked for the initial squad, he was quite upset, particularly when you consider that Zander Fagerson got in ahead of him.

We are still two weeks away from the first Test in South Africa and we know that the battle of the front-rows could be vital.

We know Tadhg Furlong will almost certainly start at tighthead. We know too that there is no chance that Fagerson will be sitting on the bench to replace him when the Wexford man has done his 60 minutes. If Sinckler is on the bench — and I am certain he will be — why was he not picked in the first place?

The tighthead side of the scrum is strong but given Mako Vunipola’s recent injury profile and less than impressive form, there are now serious concerns about the Lions stock of looseheads.

Rory Sutherland is very handy around the park but if the Saffers get a sniff that he is a little bit off where he needs to be at scrum-time, this could be a very long tour for both props.

Alun Wyn Jones at third choice may end up as a starter by default on the basis that he might just be able to scrum. Vunipola’s performance at scrum-time against a limited Sharks side on Wednesday left you wondering is there an unexpected Achilles heel here.

Do Tonga have any more decent props they could send us?