Recruitment of South Sea Islanders by richer rugby nations having an adverse effect on the game as a whole

Neil Francis

How do these players feel as they put over 100 points on their homeland?

All Black Richie Mo&rsquo;unga in action against Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images Expand
That 102-0 scoreline in Auckland last week, where Tonga shipped the sort of drubbing that should be whistled up once the score hits 60, does no-one any favours.

The bad scoreline was only matched by the bad haircuts. Damian McKenzie and Richie Mo’unga should be up in The Hague for crimes against coiffure. Was Limahl the style consultant? Or Lionel Richie?

That is the thing about the All Blacks — they have an almost sociopathic drive to pile on more points even when the last vestiges of competitive spirit is drained out of their opponents. The nil part tells you the lack of empathy with how they deal with even weak opposition. They would not ever consider a try on the house just for respectability’s sake.

