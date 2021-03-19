| 5.3°C Dublin

Recalling the momentous day that changed the life of Brian O’Driscoll forever

Brian O'Driscoll in Six Nations action against England on February 10, 2013, a landmark date for the player and his family. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Brian O'Driscoll in Six Nations action against England on February 10, 2013, a landmark date for the player and his family. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

David Kelly

For Brian O’Driscoll, it was the longest day. February 10, 2013. Game day. England at the Aviva Stadium.

But there was another appointment which would, it would soon transpire, not prove so accommodating to the neat timetables laid down by sports scheduling.

For before he could even contemplate attempting to play, for the umpteenth time, the game of his life, the game of life would take precedence.

