Rassie Erasmus under scrutiny after video questioning refereeing in Irish defeat

RASSIE ERASMUS faces an anxious wait to see if he will be sanctioned once again after releasing a video on social media that appears to call into question the officiating of referee Nika Amashukeli, during Saturday’s epic encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

The South African director of rugby is just back in the coach’s box after being hit with a lengthy ban over comments, which appeared on film, that he made about the refereeing during the Lions series. However, that hasn’t stopped him from drawing attention to a perceived lack of consistency in the Georgian’s decision-making.

Erasmus’s video clip shows two incidents where players appeared to kick the ball in the ruck. The first went unpunished and led to Ireland’s second try, the second was punished as the game was drawing to a close and helped the home side see the game out.

As organisers of the Autumn Nations Series, Six Nations Rugby must decide whether Erasmus will face any sanction as he takes charge of the South Africa ‘A’ team that will face Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night.

Ireland’s attention now turns to their meeting with Fiji on Saturday, and Andy Farrell is hoping to have Robbie Henshaw available after he pulled out of the Springboks game with a hamstring issue. The coach is expected to make wholesale changes and is likely to be without Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray and Tadhg Furlong, who were all forced off injured.

Farrell, meanwhile, has questioned the use of water breaks in the game. The stoppages, which were introduced as a reaction to Erasmus’s incursions on to the field as a water carrier during the Lions tour, contributed to the stop-start nature of Saturday’s match.

“There were a lot of stoppages within the game,” he said. “And if you add on top of that the water breaks, I mean I just don’t get it. I mean, who needs a water break in Dublin in November?

“I think the (Dublin City) Marathon didn’t have as many breaks.”