Rassie Erasmus skips Munster reunion to focus on fixing Springbok issues after Dublin defeat

Ruaidhri O'Connor

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus: 'Main priority is the Springboks'. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

THE Springboks have confirmed that Rassie Erasmus will not travel to Cork this week ahead of Munster’s meeting with South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The SA Rugby director of rugby has instead opted to go to France with the world champions to fix what went wrong against Ireland.

