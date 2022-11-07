Rassie Erasmus skips Munster reunion to focus on fixing Springbok issues after Dublin defeat

THE Springboks have confirmed that Rassie Erasmus will not travel to Cork this week ahead of Munster’s meeting with South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The SA Rugby director of rugby has instead opted to go to France with the world champions to fix what went wrong against Ireland.

The prospect of seeing the former Munster supremo return had been a major talking point ahead of the sold-out, historic fixture, but Erasmus has chosen pragmatism over sentimentality.

“The main priority is the Springboks, you know. And due to the challenges we had in the [Ireland] game, I think Rassie felt like he needed to be in the Springbok camp in France to make sure we turn things around,” head coach of South Africa ‘A’ Mzwandile Stick said at a media conference in Cork yesterday.

“We know very well that we were really, really close to winning the game against Ireland.

“It was a very tough game, but there’s a lot of work on there that needs to be done in the team.

“So I think Rassie felt like, you know, he needed to go. It would have been nice to have him in the camp, you know, with this experience and the impact he has on the players.”

Calibre

Erasmus’s absence might be a disappointment to the Cork crowd, but there’s no doubting the calibre of the visiting side, featuring 14 fully-capped Springboks, including former Munster players Jason Jenkins and Thomas du Toit. Du Toit played for the Reds against the New Zealand Maori in 2016 and captains the side.

And Stick says he’ll play a key role in preparing the side for a clash against a team hoping to carry on the tradition of beating touring sides like the All Blacks, the Maoris and the Wallabies down through the years.

“We had to go deep into the history of these games,” Stick said. “We know with Munster, it’s a world-class side. Very professional in how they go about their business and we have to go deep into the history.

“Their games with international sides, they really gave everything they have got and we all presented that history to the players. For them to understand the challenge that lies ahead.

“If you also remember, the last one they played against the New Zealand Maoris. They went full out and Thomas du Toit was also part of the Munster team, so I know for sure, and the players also understand the challenge, that these are historical games, especially for Munster. We are not going to take them for granted and underestimate them.”

South Africa ‘A’ (v Munster) – A Fassi; S Hartzenberg, H van Wyk, C Hendricks, L Zas; J Goosen, H Jantjies; J Luc du Preez, E Louw, P Buthelezi; R Nortje, J Jenkins; T du Toit (capt), J Dweba, N Mchunu. Reps: A-Hugo Venter, S Matanzima, S Sandi, D du Preez, S Notshe, G Williams, S Nohamba, G Lombard.