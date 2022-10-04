Rassie Erasmus set for Munster reunion as as his involvement with South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Caoimh confirmed

Rassie Erasmus will be reunited with Munster when South Africa 'A' play the province. Photo: Reuters

Munster’s former director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will be in situ at Páirc Uí Caoimh next month when the province face South Africa ‘A’.

The man who led the Springboks to the 2019 World Cup has since become the Director of Rugby for SA Rugby but remains heavily involved with his former assistant Jacques Nienaber’s side.

Erasmus was a popular figure during his 18-month reign at Munster but left in somewhat controversial circumstances in 2017 by triggering a release clause in his contract.

He guided Munster to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final and the PRO12 final in his only full season, and though both ended in heavy defeats to Saracens and Scarlets, respectfully, he drew huge praise for his coaching and the way he handled the incredibly difficult aftermath of the death of his head coach Anthony Foley.

Erasmus will oversee the coaching ticket for the November games against Munster (Thursday, November 10) and Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears (Thursday, November 17).

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick will be the head coach, with Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko, Sharks coach Joey Mongalo and Griquas scrum coach Wian du Preez assisting.

“The closest one can get to playing for the Springboks is the SA ‘A’ team, and we believe these matches will give us a good idea of the coaches and young players within our ranks as well as offering some experienced players the opportunity to return from injury and get back to form as they contest for places with an eye on Rugby World Cup spots,” Erasmus said.

“Munster are renowned for their status as Irish rugby giants, and as we have seen in the United Rugby Championship, they will test the team to the limit.

“We expect Bristol to play more of a running game, especially with Pat Lam – a former New Zealand junior and club player and Auckland Blues coach – influencing their style of play.

“These are going to be challenging matches, which is exactly what we want less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup.”