Rassie Erasmus ordered to issue apology to Nic Berry after ‘character assassination’

Rassie Erasmus’ reputation lies in tatters after South Africa’s director of rugby was found guilty of six misconduct charges, including threatening referee Nic Berry during the Lions series.

The former Munster head coach will miss South Africa’s tie against England on Saturday after being hit with a two-month ban from all rugby. He is also banned from being involved with the Springboks on matchdays for a year.

The six charges found by an independent conduct committee were that he: (A) Threatened a match official that unless a requested meeting took place, he would publish footage containing clips criticising the match official’s performance and then making good on that threat; published or permitted to be published the Erasmus video containing comments that were either abusive, insulting and/or offensive to match officials;

(B) Attacked, disparaged and/or denigrated the game and the match officials;

(C) Did not accept or observe the authority and decisions of match officials;

(D) Published or caused to be published criticism of the manner in which a match official handled a match;

(E) Engaged in conduct or activity that may impair public confidence in the integrity and good character of match official(s);

and (F) Brought the game into disrepute when he published or caused to be published the video.

Both the World Cup-winning coach and the South African Rugby Union (SARU), which was fined £20,000 (€24,000), have been ordered to issue a public apology to Berry, who accused Erasmus of conducting a “character assassination” of him.

Erasmus and the SARU have appealed their punishments, but Erasmus will be suspended from performing his ‘water boy’ duties at Twickenham on Saturday.

The verdict, issued by World Rugby’s independent misconduct committee, was scathing of Erasmus’ conduct and lack of remorse in releasing a 62-minute video detailing perceived mistakes by Berry during the Lions’ first Test victory against South Africa.

“There is a difference between feedback and abuse,” the panel of Christopher Quinlan QC, Nigel Hampton QC and Judge Mike Mika stated. “This video was not feedback . . . it was an ad hominem attack, which as we have said lacked detached analysis or balance.”

While the panel acknowledged that coaches influencing referees is a part of the game up to a “limited point”, it said “that line was crossed in the actions of Mr Erasmus and SA Rugby”.

Perhaps the most serious charge relates to Erasmus’s threat to publicly release the video his analyst, Russel Belter, had compiled of Berry’s perceived mistakes in the first Test which were overlaid with Erasmus’ disparaging commentary.

Incensed by Lions head coach Warren Gatland’s questioning of the appointment of South African Marius Jonker as TMO, Erasmus had demanded a meeting with Berry after the match, sending the following email: “ . . . just a heads up from our side!!= we feel the pressure which the lions attempted to put on your team of 4 through media did actually work well for them!! While we will be doing the same this week I think you will note that ours is more factual and honest!!”

This was followed by a further note to Berry: “This will not get into the media – just have a chat tonight”.

While Erasmus denied leaking the video, which was not password protected, he did share it with the Springbok players and staff as well as its intended recipients, Berry, World Rugby’s high-performance director and its head of match officials Joel Jutge.

The committee found: “We simply do not accept that a day or so after he threatened to go public on match officiating, the leaking of that video was a coincidence”.

The contents of the video were “not an objective analysis of the refereeing seeking explanations, discussion, correction. Rather it lacked perspective, impartial analysis or balance. In places it is sarcastic”.

There was also the serious insinuation that Berry had treated the captains, Siya Kolisi and Alun-Wyn Jones, differently on account of their race.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]