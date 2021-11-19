Rassie Erasmus ban to be extended if he attends Twickenham match

World Rugby will increase Rassie Erasmus’s ban if he follows through on his veiled threat he could find his way inside Twickenham for South Africa’s match against England.

The Springboks director of rugby was handed a 10-month stadium ban after an independent committee found him guilty of six separate misconduct charges related to his disrespectful treatment of Nic Berry, the referee from the Lions’ first Test in the summer. Both Erasmus and the South African Rugby Union have appealed the punishments. Yet Erasmus’s ban remains in place until the appeal hearing is held, meaning he is not allowed to enter Twickenham tomorrow.

However on Twitter, Erasmus posted a picture of himself in camouflage, and reports in South Africa suggested he would find a way into the stadium.

World Rugby is understood to have made it clear that this would result in a lengthy extension of his ban. Similarly, if the team display a form of public protest, then the SARU can expect its £20,000 (€24,000) fine to be increased.

Yesterday, Erasmus’s win-at-all-costs mentality was condemned by Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, an assistant to Warren Gatland on the Lions tour. “I was there at the time so I experienced what was going on,” Townsend said. “Those antics – we can’t fall into that trap of winning at all costs and putting pressure on individuals.”

