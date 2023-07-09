Rampant Ireland sweep South Africa aside to book place in U-20 Rugby World Cup final

Ireland 31 South Africa 12

James Nicholson's try just before half time was a key score for Ireland.

Ireland U-20 will face either France or England in next Friday’s World Cup final after a famous 31-12 win over host nation South Africa in the semi-final in Cape Town.

A brace of tries from wing James Nicholson and scores from number eight Brian Gleeson and replacement centre Sam Berman secured Richie Murphy’s men a deserved win and a place in a first World U-20 decider since 2016.

After being under immense pressure from the home side for the majority of the first half, Ireland struck a key blow in the minutes before the break after Nicholson crossed in the corner after collecting a cross-kick from out-half Sam Prendergast.

That gave Ireland a scarcely believable 7-0 advantage considering the Junior Springboks were camped in the Irish 22 for long periods. However, Ireland scrambled well both in the tight exchanges and out wide to hold South Africa out and pounced for their critical score minutes after flanker Diarmuid Mangan was inches short when stretching for the line.

The home side started the second half strongly but couldn’t capitalise after out-half Jean Smith missed two penalties.

However, scrum-half Imad Khan then had his side off the mark, touching down under the posts after good work out wide in the build-up.

The concession of the try woke Ireland up. After South Africa went offside in midfield, Prendergast brought play deep into the 22. The lineout move brought big number eight Brian Gleeson onto the ball and he exploded through a number of tackles to put Ireland back on top.

Things got even better for the men in green after Prendergast, operating with penalty advantage, found Nicholson with another clever kick to increase their lead.

The win was secured when replacement centre Berman got the ball in space out wide and threw a nice dummy before touching down.

Ireland out-half Prendergast was successful with all four of his conversions and also notched a late penalty before South Africa scored a consolation try.

It has been a tumultuous tournament for Richie Murphy’s men, whose strong on-field displays have been marked by tragedy off the pitch.

Greig Oliver, father of squad member Jack Oliver, died after a paragliding accident while over supporting the team in South Africa while two St Michael’s College students known to a number of players, Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, died while on holiday in Greece.

Friday will be Ireland’s second appearance in an U-20 World Cup final, after a star-studded group lost to England in the 2016 decider. That squad subsequently produced a number of Ireland internationals such as Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O’Brien.