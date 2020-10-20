Rampaging All Black Clarke can provide inspiration for Stockdale

With the packed stands and happy faces, the footage that beamed in from Auckland's Eden Park on Sunday morning looked like it came from a different world.

The full-house wasn't the only extraordinary thing about New Zealand's' 27-7 win over Australia at their spiritual home, Caleb Clarke's performance on his first start was simply breathtaking.

The 21-year-old wing wonder is the son of All Black Eroni and a phenomenon who draws favourable comparison with Jonah Lomu and Julian Savea in their pomp.

On his first start, he left 14 Wallaby defenders in his wake which is more than any other All Black in one game in the last decade. He didn't score a try, but his name was the one on everybody's lips.

Tuning in from Ireland's biosecure bubble in north Kildare, Jacob Stockdale liked what he saw in what was a case of game recognising game.

It's just three seasons since the Ulster winger was the breakout star of the global game with his record breaking 2018 and in the fresh-faced, powerful game-breaking Aucklander he saw some inspiration as he looks forward to pulling on the green jersey for the 29th time against Italy on Saturday.

"Yeah he's not much use is he?" Stockdale smiled as he considered the latest sensation. "He's a guy that is an incredibly powerful athlete and a seriously dangerous player.

Confidence

"And he is playing with that confidence of somebody who has just broken onto the scene. Obviously a really exciting guy to watch, jeez, he has been brilliant.

"More than anything, it's exciting to see somebody who kind of simplifies the game down I suppose to a certain extent.

"He's the guy who just says, 'right, well I'm just bigger, faster and stronger than a lot of people on this pitch'.

"You look at that line-break he made from the Australian kick down the middle of the pitch. He just goes at Nic White and then just busts the tackle and makes a 50-metre break. It's very simple stuff when you have the physical capabilities that he has.

"It's pretty refreshing to just see somebody play the game in the way they want to play it."

At his best, Stockdale has that capacity to take players on and beat them and his try-scoring record is remarkable.

However, the initial rise has given way to a more difficult second phase of his career and the last 18 months have been pockmarked with poor displays.

The botched try against Leinster, the World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand, a horror-show in Twickenham and a tough outing away to Toulouse have all blotted Stockdale's copy-book.

Yet, he remains a key part of Andy Farrell's plans and could feature at full-back this weekend.

Parking disappointment and moving on is something he's had to become more used to in recent years and, while it's never comfortable, he believes the relentless schedule will make it easier.

"For me personally, I'm never going to deal well with disappointment," he explained.

"That's part of having a competitive nature. It's always going to be a disappointment when you haven't played well but it's about being able to block out that outside and internalise how I'm feeling about the game and having two or three guys' opinions that I really trust and leaning on them for that is massive for me.

"That's definitely something I've learned to deal with better over the last couple of years but, on top of that, the schedule is so hectic you just have to throw yourself into the next week and forget about what happened at the weekend.

"Learn from it definitely, but don't get too down about it."

Stockdale neatly side-steps the question about his preferred position, but he's happy with his form and believes Ireland can do something special in the next 12 days.

"It's entirely achievable to get 10 points out of the next two games and pick up a trophy at the end of it," he said.

Irish Independent