Rainbow Cup facing cancellation as mandatory quarantine rules threaten rugby season

The remainder of the Irish provinces' season is up in air after the chief executive of one of South Africa's four leading franchises confirmed that the Rainbow Cup is likely to be cancelled as a result of the current travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine rules in place due to Covid-19.

The tournament, which is due to kick-off with three rounds of local derbies beginning the weekend after next, comprises the existing Guinness PRO14 sides from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy and the four Super Rugby sides from South Africa - the Bulls, the Stormers, the Sharks and the Lions.

However, newspaper Rapport says that, while governing body SA Rugby have said publically that no decision has been taken as yet, the franchises were informed on Friday that they will most likely not be playing in Europe.

The franchises had hoped to base themselves in Bristol, but the English government would not approve that plan according to the reports.

This morning, Sharks chief executive Eduard Coetzee told iol: "We have little information at this stage, but it seems to be the case that the Rainbow Cup will be cancelled".

Organisers have given themselves some wriggle-room by delaying games between the South African European sides until round four on May 29, with the Irish, Welsh and South African sides playing each other for rounds one, two and three, with the Scottish and Italian sides doing the same.

Although fixtures for rounds four, five and six have not been confirmed, the plan was to base the four South African franchises in England for the three remaining rounds with each PRO14 side playing at least one team from the Rainbow Nation before the top two sides played off in a final.

Under Ireland's laws on mandatory quarantine, arrivals from South Africa or anyone who has been in that country in the last 14 days must complete 10 days in a hotel. Scotland has a similar procedure in place.

As yet, there is no exemption available for elite sportspeople. Toulouse flanker Rynhardt Elstadt was prohibited from travelling with his team to face Munster last week because he had recently visited home, while Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes has spent 10 days in a hotel after playing international football for Cape Verde.

With France and Italy being added to the list of countries from which arrivals will have to quarantine, there could be further ramifications for the rugby season.

France are to face the Ireland Women's team at Donnybrook's Energia Park on Saturday, while Leinster will take on one of three French teams in the semi-final of the Heineken Champions Cup on the weekend of April 30/May 1.

Independent.ie has contacted PRO14 and the IRFU for clarity on whether there is any plans to provide provision for elite sportspeople.

If the Rainbow Cup does not go ahead, it is expected that the provinces will fill the weekends with an alternative PRO14 Cup.

The news will also have ramifications for the Lions tour of South Africa as the Springbokswere hoping their leading lights would have a chance to test themselves against European opposition.

Indeed, Ireland's leading lights will be seeking clarity on whether they would have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days after arriving back from the tour if it goes ahead.

It will also hit the participating unions in the pocket as the tournament was expected to release much-needed broadcast revenue from South African network SuperSport.

