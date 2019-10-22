Rúaidhrí O'Connor: 'Andy Farrell must take note of what the world's best are doing'

Andy Farrell and the IRFU must plough their own furrow as they look to rebuild from Saturday’s disastrous performance in Tokyo, but they can’t do that in isolation and will take bits from the best teams in the world.

A year ago, Joe Schmidt’s side were in that number but right now they are outside the elite.

There is no perfect model to replicate. New Zealand is a similar-sized country, but rugby is the No 1 team sport for men and the player base is disproportionately large.

Wales is somewhere in between, a place Irish rugby just can’t understand with its basket-case club game and consistent over-performance at international level.

With their huge populations and historic records of success, England and South Africa are very different models but even still there are tidbits that can be taken and applied to the model.

Ireland must go their own way, but it would be wrong not to glean some nuggets from the success of others and the journey they’ve gone on.

New Zealand eased past Ireland in a 46-14 quarter-final victory in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

International Rugby Newsletter

That’s the lesson from the All Blacks at this World Cup. Their minds are their most important assets as they go up against teams with greater resources and player bases.

Coaching in the Land of the Long White Cloud is ahead of the curve and, in a desire to replicate the success, the Kiwis spread throughout the globe in search of overseas experience that they can take back into the mix.

Steve Hansen has access to the best-coached players in the world who just happen to be a collection of the best athletes going as well.

Visiting during the 2017 Lions tour, it was clear that off-field facilities at some of the Super Rugby teams lag behind the polished palaces European teams prepare in, while the training sessions often looked a bit more relaxed than the high-intensity work going on back home.

What was clear, however, was that there is a focus on skills that sets this group of players apart from the rest.

Since they lost to Ireland, the All Blacks tore up their playbook and refined their defence and attack and in Japan they’ve been scintillating to watch. Ireland can’t just copy their systems, but they can take inspiration from the pace at which they were able to play the game.

Eddie Jones has heaped pressure on New Zealand (David Davies/PA)

As Farrell knows only too well, England are a team scarred by World Cups past and one of Eddie Jones’ great achievements is to turn a team who suffered one of the most humiliating experiences in the tournament’s history into real contenders.

The dressing-room Stuart Lancaster and Farrell left to Jones in 2015 was full of talented young players and the Australian infused them with belief in their own ability and won the 2016 Grand Slam and 2017 Six Nations.

Slowly, he moved a couple of the old-timers on and built the team around Owen Farrell who now leads the team in Japan. He didn’t ditch the experienced players right away and some still linger, but the core of this team is a group of players who were scarred four years ago but wear those scars as a badge of honour.

Jones appealed to the English psyche and Farrell must adopt a tone that suits the Irish psyche. But it shows that a poor result in Japan does not need to be the end-point.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

South Africa: Don't be afraid to pick from abroad

Rassie Erasmus is South Africa’s coach as well as their director of rugby and he took a big decision earlier this year, opting to do away with central contracting and just pick South African-qualified players based across the world by invoking the World Rugby rules around international selection aggressively.

It was at once a warning to French and English clubs that any Springbok on their roster could end up spending a big chunk of the club season away with the national team and a message that he intends on picking the best South African-qualified players, regardless of where they play their rugby.

The floodgates have long since opened in the Rainbow Nation. Hundreds of South Africans ply their trade abroad, so perhaps Erasmus has no choice. But by operating a hard line in ignoring players based abroad, Ireland are cutting off their nose to spite their face.

On current form, Simon Zebo may have struggled to get into the World Cup squad but if they’d had him in from the start of pre-season and got him fit and focused, he might have made a difference to the way Ireland played.

If players leave the system, it opens up a space for the next men up and they shouldn’t simply be ignored because they make a life choice for their own reasons.

Josh Navidi, pictured tackling Australia’s James O’Connor, has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup by injury and has been replaced by Owen Lane (David Davies/PA Images).

If a country’s rugby standing was based on the performance of their clubs, Ireland would be a top-four nation.

Instead, it is Wales who have developed a club mentality at international level despite the desperate state of their regional game.

Farrell is lucky enough that all four provinces are capable of reaching the play-off stage in the PRO14 this season, while Leinster and Munster are regular attendees at the business end of the European game.

Ireland’s provincial system is a gem, but if one player is going badly at one particular province, they should not be discounted because Warren Gatland has proven that good coaching and motivation can turn players who look so ordinary at club level into world-beaters.

Online Editors