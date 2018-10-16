Racing 92 have paid tribute to Anthony Foley as the former Munster boss is remembered two years after his untimely passing.

Racing 92 have paid tribute to Anthony Foley as the former Munster boss is remembered two years after his untimely passing.

Racing 92 pay touching tribute to Anthony Foley as former Munster boss is remembered on his anniversary

Foley (42) passed away on October 16, 2016, in Paris where Munster were due to play Racing 92 in the Champions Cup.

Two years on, Axel has been remembered by the rugby community, including Racing who tweeted: "Dear @Munsterrugby, 2 years later, we remember your grief. We stand by you."

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Racing fans holding up an 'Axel' banner and drew a response from Ronan O'Gara, who wrote: "Superb. Bravo @racing92 . #Rugbyfamily."

Following Foley's passing, a strong friendship between Munster and Racing fans developed.

When Munster returned to Paris to play the re-fixed Champions Cup game, members of Racing's support base opened up their homes for Munster fans in a touching gesture.

One of the recipients of this heartwarming hospitality was Munster fan Tony Fitzpatrick. He was contacted by Racing supporter Xavier Radisson and the pair sparked up a friendship.

"It's a kind of unbelievable scenario because he emailed me yesterday evening and told me that he was going to pick me up at the airport," the 51-year-old told Independent.ie at the time.

"He brought me into his apartment this morning and now we are waiting for a crowd of people to have a bite to eat.

"It's part of their supporter's group but at this moment, there are probably more Munster fans here than Racing fans.

"It undoubtedly proves the kind of gestures human beings are capable of."

Online Editors