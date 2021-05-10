Quinn Roux set to leave Ireland with move to Toulon on cards

Quinn Roux looks set to bring the curtain down on his Irish odyssey with a summer move to France.

The Irish lock was a noticeable absentee when Connacht announced 21 player contract extensions two months ago and while coach Andy Friend said they were anxious to retain the 30-year-old, he now seems set to move, with Toulon the most likely destination.

Such a move would also likely end his international career, with Roux unlikely to return from a shoulder injury before the end of this season.

Roux won the last of his 16 caps against Scotland before Christmas having made his debut against his native South Africa in 2016.