Pumas' tweets 'not acceptable, full stop' - Contepomi

Tribute: Felipe Contepomi says he will always have good memories of his idol Diego Maradona. Photo: Sportsfile

An Argentinian abroad, Felipe Contepomi has watched from afar as his nation mourned its greatest hero and his old team tore itself asunder as a result of racist and xenophobic tweets that saw Pablo Matera stripped of the Pumas' captaincy but then reinstated within days.

The hero of the country's first win over the All Blacks became a villain when old social media posts emerged forcing him into an apology.

He, second-row Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino were suspended and restored to the squad after a brief investigation into the posts that dated back to their teenage years.

The Argentinian union said the "players expressed their deep regret, reiterated the apology, ratified that it is not what they think and that it was a reckless act typical of immaturity" and "take full responsibility".

Sanction

Former England wing Ugo Monye criticised the lack of sanction, saying it was indicative of the sport's tolerance for racism.

Yesterday, former Argentina captain Contepomi was up for his routine Leinster press conference when he was asked about the issue.

"I condemn, totally, anything coming from racism or xenophobic comments or whatever," he said.

"Having said that they were tweets from eight, nine years ago when these guys were young.

"One thing for me that is important to understand is rugby is a way to not only make (you a) better player but more so help you to be a better person.

"In this case the way they came along . . . I know Matera, he had a troublesome youth in terms of some personal issues, in terms of family issues and maybe it wasn't the best time when he wrote those things. The person he is now probably doesn't reflect what he wrote in those days.

"It's not an excuse.

"From what I have read - I'm not in the camp, I don't know exactly what's going on - I think they have made themselves accountable. They didn't deny what they wrote. They said 'Yeah, we did it when we were young'. It is good to see that rugby played a part in informing them, making them better people.

"Having said that, if that had been written a year ago or this year . . . the things they wrote are not acceptable. Full stop. For me, I won't accept any sort of racism or xenophobic comments in rugby at all."

Asked about the lack of further sanction, and Monye's comments, Contepomi said: "It's about fairness. I think to start with the Argentinian union communicated wrongly. It was a temporary suspension until they had a due form of (process).

"That's a process that I haven't been involved in so I don't know what's been going on and why they reinstated them, or they suspended them in the first place. So I can't comment on what is going on internally.

"I understand where Ugo is coming from, because I would be in the same boat in terms of I don't accept racism."

Diego Maradona, meanwhile, was Contepomi's only sporting idol.

"I always saw him as the player he was," he said.

"That's what reflected and for me that's Maradona, when I see his video footage.

"It was sad, and in a certain way it was sad in the last 15-20 years, seeing an idol like that the way he ended up, the entourage and so on.

"It was a sad day, but I'll always keep the best memories of Maradona and that's him inside a football pitch, where he could express the best (of himself). That's what he means for me."

Irish Independent