Prop Kyle Sinckler to miss England's Six Nations opener after ban for 'failing to respect' referee

Bristol and England prop Kyle Sinckler has been handed a two-week ban for 'failing to respect the authority of the referee'.

As a result, the 27-year old is now set to miss England's Six Nations opener against Scotland, should the game go ahead.

That news will come as a blow to Eddie Jones, as the tighthead has become a key part of England's team.

Sinckler was deemed to have shouted 'Are you f**king serious' at referee Karl Dickson during Bristol's Premiership win over champions Exeter last weekend.

Despite accepting that he had used foul language at the referee, Sinckler did not believe that his offence warranted a red card.

The independent disciplinary panel said: “Kyle Sinckler accepted that he used foul language at the Referee, he did not accept the conduct warranted a red card.

"The Panel viewed the live recordings of the incident and were satisfied that his shout of ‘are you fxxxxxx serious’ was:

Aggressive

Was directed at the referee. It followed almost immediately after the Referee explained that he had determined that the Exeter Chiefs' Player who had tackled Kyle Sinckler had attempted to wrap his arms. Kyle Sinckler turned his head towards the referee before he shouted at him.

On review with the TMO the Referee did penalise the Player who had tackled him.

"The Player was candid in his evidence as to why he had done so and regretted his actions. The Panel found that his actions disrespected the authority of the Referee it was in breach of a core value of Rugby - Respect of match officials - and warranted a red card.

"The Panel determined that in all the circumstances it was a low entry point with no relevant mitigation. The sanction is a two-week ban."

Sinckler is free to play again on February 9, which means he is set to miss Bristol's Premiership game against Bath on January 29, as well as England's Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 6.

The RFU have clarified that if any games are cancelled or rearranged, then Sinckler's free to play date will be amended to ensure the sanction remains meaningful.

