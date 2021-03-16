Prop idol Healy continues at top of the charts for Ross

As Mike Ross reels off a list of prop idols attempting to push their way into contention, it seems remarkable to think that a first-world nation like Ireland have still dabbled in the anachronism of the “ambi-prop”.

His list easily enters double figures and while not all have been internationally exposed, it would seem invidious that his country should find itself resorting to ask one of its professionals to switch sides.

And yet Andrew Porter was asked to do such a thing last season by Andy Farrell, with no obvious success, while ahead of the 2019 World Cup, Joe Schmidt openly contemplated the prospect of not only asking one, but perhaps two props to switch sides.

Painful Irish history records the lesson of both inadequately preparing strength in depth as well as the folly of requiring a player to do a job that, at international level, he may simply not be able to perform.

Ross sighs when reminded of that dark day in 2012 on a sodden cabbage patch in south London when a crick in the neck suffered at the first scrum was exacerbated by a snarling pack, forcing him off and Tom Court, nominally a loose-head, to come on.

Carnage ensured and a penalty try, six scrum penalties and three scrums against the head was the result; Ireland might as well have deployed Jedward alongside Louis Walsh and had a more effective front-row.

Later, Stephen Ferris excoriated Ross in print, words which until yesterday Ross had never read or heard. “Yeah, go on,” he says, shuffling awkwardly in his seat via Zoom.

“Tom puts his body on the line for fifty-five minutes and not once does he complain or feel sorry for himself,” Ferris writes in his autobiography.

“I am not saying Mike does it deliberately, but walking off the pitch with a sore neck undoubtedly saved him a lot of grief that day. If he stays on, we have a better chance of winning that game.”

Ross, clearly, disagrees. “No, Fez is being loyal to Tom Court there, right? Tom is a good friend of mine. One thing that game did precipitate was having two props on the bench. I still have bulging discs in my neck to this day from that game.

“So I have no regrets or doubts about what happened there. I couldn’t move my head, or my left shoulder. And Tom had been going well in training during the week.

“So my thought was that Tom with two shoulders was better than me with one. It’s unfortunate that Fez believes that but he also believes in power balance bracelets so we’ll let him off!”

Ireland wallowed in the certainty provided by John Hayes and Ross for much of this century but, either by allowing overseas players into the system or being unwilling to develop alternatives, they allowed their standards to slip.

Ross knew Porter was always the best option to back up Tadhg Furlong, the third of Ireland’s Holy Trinity of tight-heads in this century; indeed, he effectively made himself redundant.

“I actually did myself out of a job when Andrew was emerging.

"John Fogarty asked me who should be making the switch because we needed someone behind Tadhg and Michael Bent and there wasn’t a huge amount coming through.

“I don’t know why people think, you know, we’ve successfully taught him to write with his left hand, now let’s get him back. Tightheads in Ireland aren’t that common.

“We’ve taken one and taken a lot of time and investment in teaching him how to play. In an emergency, he can pitch up but why move him?

“Plus you get more money playing tighthead so you wouldn’t want to move.”

Ross winced – as much with delight as envy – when his anointed successor, Furlong, side-stepped Finn Russell last Sunday and he tips the Wexford man to confirm his return to full fitness with a Lions berth.

But Ross announces that a potential surprise Irish team-mate from the front-row union may join him.

“Rory Sutherland is playing well but I wouldn’t write off Cian Healy getting across the line,” he says. “Cian is the only prop I know who is under 10% body fat. His lean mass is around 100 kilos, he was crucifying himself in that home gym he has over the summer. I’d back him to keep going.

“I don’t think he’ll retire, I think he’ll be retired. If you look at his history, his track record, I’m not going to say he’ll go on to 37 or 38 but I do think he’s got another two or three years left in him at least if he keeps himself in condition because he’s probably the best conditioned prop in Ireland at the moment.”

