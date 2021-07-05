Promising young Irish centre secures Montpellier move

Drogheda native Karl Martin says he is relishing the chance to test himself in France, after he signed a three-year Academy contract with Montpellier.

Martin, a product of Boyne RFC, was overlooked for a place in the Leinster Academy next season, and will now begin an exciting new chapter in France.

The 18-year-old is a promising centre, who played with Old Belvedere U-20s in recent seasons, while Martin was also on the bench for Leinster 'A' against Munster last December.

Martin, like former Ireland winger Shane Horgan, attended St Mary's Diocesan School in Drogheda.

He has signed a three-year deal with Montpellier and could become French-qualified, if he opts to pursue his long-term career in France.

The IRFU are sure to be monitoring Martin's progress at Montpellier, whose director of rugby Philippe Saint-André has strong links in Ireland through his PSA Rugby Academy.

“I am very excited at the idea of moving and coming to play in France with Montpellier,” Martin said ahead of his move.

“I will try to learn a little French before I arrive to integrate myself more easily. This season I want to prove that I can hopefully be a starting player and progress to the pros later in the season.”