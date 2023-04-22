Youthful Leinster see unbeaten run come to an end in 55-point URC defeat to Bulls

Ed Byrne of Leinster is tackled by Embrose Papier of Vodacom Bulls during the URC match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster's unbeaten run this season was smashed by the rampaging Bulls at Loftus Versfeld as Jake White's men put the understrength leaders to the sword.

The play-offs are still around the corner and it is next week’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse that holds much of Leo Cullen’s attentions.

The Leinster head coach was back in Dublin while Sean O’Brien filled the void in South Africa and as many front liners sat out, it was another opportunity for the Ireland U20 contingent to show their considerable promise.

But this was different to the Lions and Leinster suffered a heavy defeat. Trailing 31-0 at half-time there was no way back and with Kurt-Lee Arendse, Johan Grobbelaar and Canan Moodie all scoring twice it was a tough one to take for a young Leinster outfit.

There was a notable gap in experience right from the off where Leinster gave away three penalties inside six minutes, the last of which Johan Goosen kicked between the posts.

Ed Byrne had come into the Leinster front row to add his nous at loosehead but the visitor’s pack struggled and they conceded a couple of early penalties gifting their opponents territory.

After one of those errant scrums in the 14th minute Bulls worked their way deep into Leinster territory. They drove hard at the Leinster rearguard and there was no stopping Ruan Nortje when he drove over ahead of the tackles from Sam Prendergast and Tadgh McElory.

Leinster weren’t doing themselves any favours and a poor throw from McElroy at a lineout close to his own line, gave Bulls the platform five metres out but a huge effort from the Leinster scrum staved off the latest drive.

However, the brave Leinster defence fell to a second try when Bulls broke down the left with David Kriel linking well with Arendse, and the latter raced in under the posts.

Goosen’s conversion gave Bulls a 17-0 lead but finally Leinster got their own bit of territory when Will Connors forced a penalty and Prendergast kicked into the 22.

However, with opportunity knocking Nick McCarthy had his pass picked off and Bulls broke. The Leinster defence retreated well to win back possession but they were turned over and Moodie kicked through for Arendse to score his second try.

Bulls were relentless and they came in search of a fourth try before half-time and while the Leinster team received a formal warning for persistent infringements, Grobbelaar drove over for the bonus point effort.

It was a chastening 31-0 deficit at the interval and it got worse on the resumption when Grobbelaar touched down his second.

Thomas Clarkson was sent to the sin-bin and then Moodie jumped high to field a ball over Dave Kearney and score Bulls’ sixth try.

The game had disintegrated, and it suited the hosts better with Stedman Gans on target next. Replacement prop Michael Milne did grab a consolation but further efforts from Harold Vorster and Moodie inflicted more misery on a tired Leinster.

Scorers – Bulls: Tries: KL Arendse (2), J Grobbelaar (2), C Moodie (2), R Nortje, S Gans, H Vorster. Con: J Goosen (7). Pen: J Goosen. Leinster: Try: M Milne. Con: S Prendergast.

Bulls: KL Arendse; C Moodie, S Gans, H Vorster, D Kriel; J Goosen (C Smith 67), E Papier (K Johannes 50); G Steenekamp (S Matanzima 55), J Grobbelaar (B du Plessis 55), M Smith (F Klopper 55); R Vermaak, R Nortje (J Swanepoel 60); M van Staden, C Brink, E Louw.

Leinster: C Cosgrave 6 (C Tector 46, 6); T O’Brien 6 (R Russell 40, 6), L Turner 6, B Brownlee 6 (B Murphy 44, 6), D Kearney 5; S Prendergast 6, N McCarthy 6; E Byrne 6 (M Milne 49-55, 6) (Clarkson 74, 6), T McElroy 6 (L Barron 55, 6), T Clarkson 6 (Lasisi 72, 5); A Soroka 6, B Deeny 6 (C O’Tighearnaigh 65, 6); J Culhane 6 (T Lasisi 50-55, 5), W Connors 7 (L Molony 65, 6), M Deegan 6.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU).