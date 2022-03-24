‘You start to get good weather, you can hold the ball a bit more’ – Munster ring changes for Benetton clash

Stephen Larkham is heading back home to Australia in the summer but he’s hopeful that an improvement in the Irish weather between now and then will help Munster throw the ball around much more.

And with dry conditions and heat of 18 degrees throughout the day promised for their first game in Cork in over two years, the senior coach is hopeful they can kick that off against Benetton Rugby this Friday evening at Musgrave Park.

Munster have made eight changes from the side which went down 23-21 to the Lions in Johannesburg last Saturday as they try to get their URC campaign back on track after successive losses in South Africa.

Eight players from Cork will start for Johann van Graan’s side as they return to Musgrave Park for the for the first time since they hammered the Southern Kings 68-3 in February 2020.

Five of the changes are at the back with Matt Gallagher taking over from Mike Haley at full-back and Simon Zebo returns on the left wing, with Shane Daly swapping sides in place of Calvin Nash.

The return of Rory Scannell sees Damian de Allende move to outside centre in place of Chris Farrell, while ay half-back Ben Healy and Chris Casey take over from Jack Crowley and Neil Cronin.

Up front Diarmuid Barron takes over from Niall Scannell at hooker and Stephen Archer is at tighthead in place of John Ryan. The remaining change is in the back row with Gavin Coombes returning from Irish camp and replaces Alex Kendellen.

Larkham said the dry conditions in South Africa helped a more expansive game and he’s looking forward to a bit more dry ball in the coming weeks.

“Some of the conditions we get over here are quite miserable, but we get used to that, it’s part and parcel of the game over here,” said Larkham.

“We’re good in those conditions, but we’re showing we have the game when conditions are good that we’re enjoying and are comfortable with.

“That’s a challenge over here. You probably go over November, December and January and February with wet-weather footie, and then towards the back end of the competition you start to get some good weather, you can hold the ball a little bit more.

“We’ve been working on those skills, it’s not like we’ll play this way for the rest of the season, we’ll play each game as it comes and make sure the conditions are right. We can take a little bit of confidence that when conditions are good we can hold the ball pretty well.

“It’s been good, we sort of had a couple of games like that this year, Scarlets and Dragons, then we had the two games over there (South Africa), and there have been a couple others as well. It’s enjoyable to watch the boys enjoy their game.”

Munster: M Gallagher; S Daly, D de Allende, R Scannell, S Zebo; B Healy, C Casey; J Wycherley, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, J Hodnett, G Coombes. Replacements: S Buckley, J Loughman, K Knox, J Jenkins, J O’Sullivan, N Cronin, J Flannery, C Farrell.