Woeful Ulster slump to heavy defeat against Cheetahs in South Africa

Cheetahs wing Anthony Volmink scored a hat-trick as the South Africans cruised to a 63-26 home win against Guinness PRO14 rivals Ulster.

Cheetahs wing Anthony Volmink scored a hat-trick as the South Africans cruised to a 63-26 home win against Guinness PRO14 rivals Ulster.

Volmink tormented the Ulster defence, producing some clinical finishing as the Cheetahs made it back-to-back wins and inflicted a their first defeat of the season on Ulster.

The winger's second try was particularly impressive as he received the ball deep inside his own half before side-stepping several attempted tackles and accelerating clear.

Rhyno Smith also went over twice for the South Africans in Bloemfontein and there were further tries from Joseph Dweba, Louis Fouche and Reinach Venter.

Ulster rallied with late efforts from James Hume, Dave Shanahan and Craig Gilroy, but the game was already up for the visitors.

Gilroy's effort clinched Ulster a bonus point, but Cheetahs have amassed 109 points in their first two matches.

International Rugby Newsletter

Online Editors