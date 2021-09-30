‘With the Connacht supporters back, I know we can give them something to cheer about’ – coach Andy Friend

Andy Friend wants to give the fans something to sing about. Photo: Sportsfile

Exactly one year to the day since paying customers last flocked to the Sportsground, coach Andy Friend has sought to bulk up his side in the hope of providing them with a win.

And the Australian is convinced his side can set aside a dismal opening day defeat against the Vodacom Bulls as he drafts in some bulk to his starting side.

The two pointless sides from the opening weekend seek to make a stronger argument about their United Rugby Championship aspirations as the Bulls move west after a damaging Dublin defeat.

Connacht have made three changes from the side that lost in Cardiff last weekend for the visit of Jake White’s team to the Galway Sportsground tomorrow after their chastening chasing in the Aviva against Leinster (KO 7.35pm).

Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan and Abraham Papali’i are all drafted into the starting line-up, with Papali’i making his first appearance this season after a sequence of disciplinary issues.

New signing Leva Fifita is in line for his Connacht debut off the bench, from where Irish international Caolin Blade will also be involved after returning from injury.

“Last week’s result was disappointing, but we as a coaching group saw enough to firmly believe we’re on the right track,” says Friend.

“If we can be more clinical at the crucial times, I know we’ll be tough to beat whoever we face, so we hope to see more of that tomorrow against a very formidable Bulls outfit.

“Bringing the likes of Papali’i and Fifita into our 23 gives us a lot of physicality, but we’ll need the throw the ball around a lot as well. With the Connacht supporters back behind us in full voice, I know we can give them something to cheer about.”

Finlay Bealham joins Duggan and Heffernan in the front row, while the second row is unchanged, with Oisín Dowling partnering Ultan Dillane.

Papali’i comes in at number eight, with captain Jarrad Butler moving to openside flanker and Cian Prendergast retaining his spot on the opposite flank.

The half-back partnership of Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty is unchanged, as is the centre pairing of Tom Daly and Tom Farrell.

Wingers Mack Hansen and John Porch and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran complete the back three.

The Sportsground will operate at 50pc capacity for the game, nearly one year to the day since the last competitive Pro fixture at the ground in front of supporters.

White has made a handful of changes, Springbok Ruan Combrinck earning his first starting berth standing out after his debut off the bench during the domestic Carling Currie Cup campaign.

Combrinck will start at full-back, alongside another new starter in Stravino Jacobs, who will don the No 11 jersey.

The forwards will buckle down with a new-look front row as loosehead prop Lizo Gqoboka, hooker Joe van Zyl and tighthead prop Jacques van Rooyen will be part of the starting XV.

“We have another tough encounter ahead of us. To face two top Irish sides back-to-back is no easy challenge,” said White.

“Connacht is a strong, well-coached side and they will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Cardiff in the opening round.

“We have also put the defeat to Leinster behind us, and we look forward to testing ourselves, again this week, against another quality outfit in the Vodacom United Rugby Challenge.”

Connacht v Vodacom Bulls

The Sportsground, Galway – KO 19.35 IRE & UK / 20.35 ITA & SA

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU, 11th league game)

AR 1: Paul Haycock (IRFU), AR 2: Andrew Cole (IRFU),

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (IRFU)

Live on: TG4, SuperSport & Premier Sports

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Mack Hansen, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Oisin Dowling, Ultan Dillane, Cian Prendergast, Jarrad Butler (Capt), Abraham Papali’i. Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Matthew Burke, Jack Aungier, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Paul Boyle, Sammy Arnold.

Vodacom Bulls: Ruan Combrinck, Cornal Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Johan Goosen, Zak Burger; Lizo Gqoboka, Joe van Zyl, Jacques van Rooyen, Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (CAPT), Arno Botha, Elrigh Louw. Replacements: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, Jacques du Plessis, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Stedman Gans.