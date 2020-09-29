With each passing year the PRO14 is desperately seeking to reinvent itself

Nothing in life seems secure or permanent these days. As in life, so in sport.

And as in professional sport, so too, inevitably, in rugby union. There is no escape from the chilling effects of ongoing pandemic penury.

From the bankrupt USA, once a brave new frontier, to an Australia now devoid of even its loyal Qantas sponsors, visible carnage has been visited upon the sport by an unseen enemy.

Vulnerabilities are exposed and there is no herd immunity; England, arguably the strongest union of them all, may achieve an unwanted double this autumn - champions of the Six Nations and also owners of its biggest debts.

Cataclysmic

There is a €100m-sized hole, at least, in the professional sport amongst the home unions alone, and if the circumstances are cataclysmic for the upper echelons, the unseen consequences for the grassroots as well as the women's and mixed ability games is unfathomable.

While England and France are conflicted by the private ownership which dominates their professional leagues, the Celtic countries and the Italians are not, which makes them arguably less vulnerable but still in danger.

Their league - the Guinness PRO14, as it was still called the last time we checked - is again undergoing what seems to be an annual revamp.

It is ironic that with each passing year, those in charge of blowing the whistles for the PRO14 declare it to be superior to its putative rivals, the English and French leagues, and yet with each passing year it is desperately seeking to reinvent itself.

The latest wheeze, which may be confirmed as early as today, will see the South African contingent doubled from two to four, albeit the two that are already part of the league will not be amongst their number.

Confused? Welcome to the Guinness PRO14, eh PRO16 (soon to be PRO18, and maybe without Guinness, too, as their deal ends next year).

The news from South Africa today may or may not add clarity; while the Kings had already succumbed to financial obliteration even before Covid-19 arrived, the Cheetahs are contemplating legal action as the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions prepare to link up with their distant Celtic cousins.

There may be a legal victory required before a ball is kicked in anger by the invited quartet seeking to add a little competitive ballast to a league that is predominantly perfunctory.

Meanwhile, over in the persistently perplexed Valleys, the Welsh regions begin this season, as they begin every season, unsubtly seeking to remind everyone that they'd rather not be here at all.

With the Welsh union bailing out their four regions to the tune of £20m (€22m) - repayable, so watch this space - Cardiff Blues, who can't even identify with rugby folk in their own rugby-mad city, continue to hanker after the lost paradise of an Anglo-Welsh league.

All four will not survive this economic tsunami; Italy, too, may have to shed Zebre as the dust settles on financial slaughter. But the English have their own troubles; quite apart from the disgraced Saracens tumbling into a Championship league that, perhaps, may no longer exist. Exeter, who have reached their first European final, are losing a million pounds a month. And they're the best-run of the bunch.

Meanwhile, in France, all is quiet. Apart, that is, from Bernard Laporte's arrest, a bid by an English investment fund for the Top 14 and a prospective court case between the league and the governing body.

Suffice to say, wherever one lays one's flag, existential debates about which league is stronger than the other amount to much less than a hill of beans these days. Once you can get someone to pay for the beans, that is.

The French and English contest Europe's elite competition finale but last year it was England and the PRO14; a year before that France and the PRO14. It is quite conceivable that three years will see winners from three different leagues.

There has been much gnashing of teeth at the lack of bite in PRO14 which may have cost Leinster dearly against Saracens; their own failings undid them, not those of the league they play in.

Conveniently, few cared when Leinster were destroying the same opposition two seasons ago.

That said, the priority for PRO14 sides is preparing for either European or international rugby; it is not an end in itself and this will inevitably short-change supporters and TV viewers despite the cheerleading Jocks and Paddies.

English and French league rugby is predicated upon tradition that precedes, and has survived, professionalism; the primary ambition is always to avoid relegation, only then can one dream of title glory.

Bothered

Those in the PRO14 are never bothered by a trapdoor, and though its rugby can be thus liberated, the lack of consequence can denude any sense of peril sport demands.

It is difficult to become passionate when so many lack integral identity.

And so Leinster, with barely a face recognisable to the general public amongst their ranks, will take to the field against Dragons this Friday, without spectators, and win easily behind a subscription service few in this country can access.

By the time they meet again - we still don't know when as only eight weeks of the season have been planned - the entire edifice of the league may have changed once more.

The latest cosmetic surgery has a better chance of improving standards than any of the nine which have preceded it.

The debates about its merits and strengths relative to other leagues are as academic about any conjecture about this year's likely champions - Leinster, of course.