With each passing year the PRO14 is desperately seeking to reinvent itself

David Kelly

Leinster players (from left) Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne celebrate their recent PRO14 success – a fourth title in a row looks likely for the province. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Leinster players (from left) Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne celebrate their recent PRO14 success – a fourth title in a row looks likely for the province. Photo: Sportsfile

Nothing in life seems secure or permanent these days. As in life, so in sport.

And as in professional sport, so too, inevitably, in rugby union. There is no escape from the chilling effects of ongoing pandemic penury.

From the bankrupt USA, once a brave new frontier, to an Australia now devoid of even its loyal Qantas sponsors, visible carnage has been visited upon the sport by an unseen enemy.