Will Addison set for first game since January 2020 as Ulster name strong side for Connacht clash

Ireland international Will Addison is set to play his first game since January 2020 after being named on the bench for Ulster's Rainbow Cup opener against Connacht.

The utility back has been battling a back injury, but is fit enough to play a part in the clash at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night. Another Ulster star who is returning from injury is Iain Henderson, who will captain the side in the second row.

John Cooney and Billy Burns have been named at half-back while Jacob Stockdale will wear the number 15 jersey.

For Connacht, Australian Sevens international Ben O'Donnell has been selected on the wing, while young prop Jordan Duggan has been handed a starting role.

The game kicks off at 8.15pm and is live on Eir Sport 1.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Iain Henderson (captain)

6. Matty Rea

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements

16. John Andrew

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Greg Jones

21. David Shanahan

22. Michael Lowry

23. Will Addison

Connacht

15. John Porch

14. Ben O’Donnell

13. Sean O’Brien

12. Tom Daly

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle (captain)

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Matthew Burke

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Niall Murray

20. Abraham Papali’i

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Peter Sullivan