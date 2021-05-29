Wilkins wants Connacht’s best season to finish on a high

Connacht defence coach Pete Wilkins wants his side to finish their best ever season on the road by ending Benetton’s winning run in the Rainbow Cup.

Connacht have won seven times away from the Sportsground this season, including away wins against the three Irish provinces for the first time in the same campaign, and Wilkins wants them to back up their victory over Munster with another win on their travels.

“The players have demonstrated to themselves that these don’t just have to be one-off performances. In the past, we might just have got the away win in Leinster and the away win in Ulster, and you could almost hang your hat on it too much where it was a peak in a season and we couldn’t get that high again.

“Those three derby games probably show a fair reflection of where we’re at as a team and where we’re going in these couple of next games and moving forward next season,” said Wilkins, who is set to move to a No 2 role in a coaching reshuffle.

They are boosted by the return of Bundee Aki, scorer of a later winner when they were in Treviso in February, for his first game in almost three months, while Denis Buckley will make his 200th appearance at a ground where he made his debut in 2011.

Promising former Irish U-20s Niall Murray and Cian Prendergast will be looking to end a very good season on a high in this one and against Ospreys next Friday in Galway, while centre Tom Daly starts for the 15th game in a row and will be hoping to catch Andy Farrell’s eye.

Benetton – J Hayward; E Padovani, I Brex, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage; T Gallo, C Els, M Riccioni; N Cannone, F Ruzza; S Negri, M Lamaro, T Halafihi. Reps: G Lucchesi, I Nemer, F Alongi, I Herbst, M Zuliani, M Barbini, C Braley, R Tavuyara.

Connacht – J Porch; P Sullivan, B Aki, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; N Murray, U Dillane; C Prendergast, J Butler, P Boyle. Reps: D Heffernan, P McAllister, D Robertson-McCoy, O Dowling, A Papali’i, C Blade, J Carty, S Arnold.

Benetton v Connacht,

Live, TG4/eir Sport,