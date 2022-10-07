‘What’s killing us is us’ – Graham Rowntree laments Munster errors after Connacht loss

Munser have lost three of their first four games. Image: Sportsfile.

Graham Rowntree offered a blunt assessment of his Munster team’s performance after they slipped to their third defeat of the season against Connacht tonight.

The men in red worked their way into a six point lead at the Sportsground, but Connacht scored 15 unanswered points to deny the visiting side a losing bonus point and continue a miserable start to the new era with a 20-11 defeat.

The result means Munster are in an uphill battle to qualify for the Heineken Champions Cup next season after just four games, with their next three matches against Bulls, Leinster and Ulster crucial.

Rowntree knows they need to improve quickly.

"It's the annoying thing, what's killing us is us,” Rowntree said.

"Our control of the ball, our accuracy and our discipline.

"We went 11-5 up and didn't push on from there.

"We had a big opportunity going into the '22 and we lost control of the ball, next thing we know we're back in (our own) '22.

"We've got to be better with our ball retention in that area of the field, you know on top of this I can't fault the energy, the effort from the lads.

"We've just got to be more accurate.

“We lost our way didn't we?

"Inaccuracy again and the last 15 minutes in particular was littered with ill-discipline, backing up penalty on penalty. It put us in the corner, put us under pressure so that will again receive our focus in training."

Munster have scored three points in their last three second-halves and Rowntree was asked what was most frustrating about those struggles after half-time.

“Just losing momentum,” he said.

"You literally swing from one end of the field to the other through our own inaccuracy and our own ill-discipline. It’s not their effort or their energy I can fault but it’s just that ill-discipline and inaccuracy, backing up penalties, breakdown side-entry, maul side-entry, it’s killing us.”

Still, he sees some upside ahead of the visit of the Bulls to Thomond Park next week – even though Munster are awaiting updates on Peter O’Mahony after he came off with a neck injury.

“Lots of positives,” he said.

"I can see what we’re doing in attack on the training field coming out in how we play and the intensity of what we’re doing there.

“Plenty. We are finding out about some young men coming through. I’m keen to bring those guys through as soon as we can and when appropriate so there’s two big positives for me.

"We'll review this Monday and see how our injuries pull up.

"Couple of injuries, Pete came off (neck) and we'll see how he pulls up. We'll look forward to a huge game at home next week, against a very good, physical (Bulls) team in front of our home crowd."

Meanwhile victorious Connacht coach Andy Friend was delighted to get off the mark for the season at the fourth attempt.

"Happy with that," he said.

"We said coming into the game we needed to win and we’re now talking about the fact that we got a win.

"It wasn’t perfect, we know that, but it was a win, it was an inter-pro win, it was our first home game on our new pitch and in front of our fans and friends and supporters here. It’s a great way to start the weekend.

“I just thought our physicality; our forward pack laid a really good platform for us and I thought for the majority of the game we dominated the physicality.

"That was what we said coming into the game, that it was the team that was going to be the most physical, the most disciplined, and have the least amount of unforced errors, and I think on two of those fronts it was us.

"I don’t know about the unforced errors yet, I haven’t seen those stats, but I thought we were the team that delivered on that front too.

"You could see both teams were nervous because both teams haven’t really clicked at the front end of the season for various reasons.

"But I thought the forward pack as I said just laid the platform for us and got us on the front foot, and going in at 8-5 down at half-time was frustrating because you were scratching your head thinking ‘how are we behind?’

“Then they get an early penalty so it’s 11-5’ ‘Jeez, here we go again.’ Then we get the try but even right to the death there, we came down on their line, give away a penalty and I’m thinking ‘I’ve seen this happen before but thankfully it didn’t happen and we managed to get another try ourselves.

“So it’s a great way to finish the game and a nice way to get our season started.”