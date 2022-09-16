Ryan Baird with contact skills coach Sean O'Brien during Leinster Rugby squad training session at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster will kick off their season with a URC tie away to Zebre this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Italy and kicks off at 1.00pm Irish time on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of the start of the United Rugby Championship season this weekend, with the news that Hugo Keenan and James Lowe will miss the beginning of the season.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 from 12.30pm & Premier Sports 1 from 12.55pm. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Ruaidhri O'Connor has his club-by-club guide for the new campaign below, while Brendan Fanning has given the state of play on each of the Irish provinces. Brendan has also given his take on the controversial deal that sees Qatar Airways partner up with the URC, along with the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Former Dublin footballer and selector Declan Darcy has been confirmed as part of Leo Cullen's backroom staff and the Leinster boss has been talking about that and whether Johnny Sexton may potentially extend his career past his planned retirement following next year's World Cup,

Leinster are lining up a friendly against Chile in November. Although the fixture has not yet been confirmed, Independent.ie understands that plans are at an advanced stage for the game to take place at Energia Park.

The Left Wing is back for another season and Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to look ahead to what promises to be a massive year for Irish rugby.

The lads kick off with a discussion on the URC launch, where the topic of possibly playing games in Qatar was raised - and Luke and Rud have different views on the subject.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

Rúaidhrí has also previewed Leinster's season in this video for you.

What are the match odds?

Leinster are heavy favourites at 1/100 with Zebre 33/1 and the draw 50/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Leo Cullen and Zebre boss Emiliano Bergamasch once the face the press ahead of the game.