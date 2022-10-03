Angus Curtis carries the ball for Ulster against the Ospreys. Photo by Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Ulster will hope to get back to wining ways this weekend when they welcome Ospreys. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast and kicks off at 7.35pm on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Ulster star Jacob Stockdale is set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury against Leinster last weekend.

Rob Herring suffered a concussion during the same game, and he will now follow the Graduated Return to Play protocols.

Read More

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports 2. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Leinster took the spoils despite a late Ulster surge in last Friday's interpro in Belfast and you can read the report and relive our live blog here.

Read More

We also have player ratings for you in our new video format.

Leinster and Ireland's Hugo Keenan has been talking to Cian Tracey as has former Munster man Matt D’Arcy, while Will Slattery, Brendan Fanning and Bernard Jackman all have columns reviewing last week's action and news for you below.

Read More

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to discuss all the latest rugby news.

They kicked things off by discussing Stuart Lancaster's end-of-season departure from Leinster to Racing 92. The chat then moves on to Munster's disappointing defeat to the Dragons. Bundee Aki's red card and Ulster's blockbuster clash with Leinster last Friday were up for discussion too.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

What are the match odds?

Ulster are huge favourites at 1/10, with Ospreys 13/2 and the draw 25/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Dan McFarland and Toby Booth once they face the press ahead of the game.