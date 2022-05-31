Damian de Allende of Munster is tackled by Sam Carter of Ulster during the United Rugby Championship pool match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster travel to Ulster this weekend for a derby clash in the URC quarter-finals. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast and kicks off at 7.35pm on Friday.

What’s the team news?

For Munster, Jean Kleyn and Neil Cronin return to training this week after overcoming respective neck and ankle injuries.

There’s also good news regarding Tadhg Beirne who steps up his training load after rehabbing a thigh injury since the Six Nations campaign. His availability will be determined later in the week.

Andrew Conway’s availability will also be reviewed as the week advances following a knee aggravation sustained against Leinster.

Alex Kendellen is due to complete the return to play protocols this week but Dave Kilcoyne (neck), RG Snyman (knee) John Hodnett (knee), Jack Daly (knee) remain out of contention.

Ulster have yet to issue a squad update but we'll bring it to you on Independent.ie as soon as we have it.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 from 7.05pm and Premier Sports 2 from 6.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE and Premier Sports Players.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

What are the match odds?

Ulster are favourites at 4/7 while Munster are 6/4 with the draw 16/1.

What are the camps saying?

Stephen Larkham:

“We’re heavily focused on finishing off this season as well as we can. I think URC is just as important for us as Europe. It’s obviously more important for us now.

“But I think the biggest key to success is making sure that you’ve got continuity and most of the guys are going to stay on so that gives me confidence going forward.”

The Ulster coaching staff have yet to face the press but we'll bring you quotes on Independent.ie as as soon as they do.