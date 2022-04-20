Simon Zebo of Munster leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the United Rugby Championship match against Ulster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ulster welcome Munster for a provincial derby clash in the United Rugby Championship this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Kingspan with a 7.35pm Irish time kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Ulster's Billy Burns and Kieran Treadwell sustained concussions during the Champions Cup defeat against Toulouse on Saturday. Both players will now follow the Graduated Return to Play protocols.

Jack O’Sullivan is unavailable for Munster and will miss the next few weeks after sustaining a knee injury against Exeter Chiefs in the first leg of his side’s last 16 Champions Cup success at Sandy Park.

With Gavin Coombes (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), James French (knee), RG Snyman (knee) all still ruled out, Munster coach Johann van Graan has yet to finalise whether he will start out-half Joey Carbery or how many of his front-line internationals may be available.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 2. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player and Premier Sports Player.

What are the match odds?

Ulster are favourites at 1/3 with Munster 12/5 and the draw priced at 18/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Dan McFarland:

“We have to rally round each other and make sure everyone is supporting each other and make sure we are physically and emotionally ready to go next weekend.

“It is difficult to throw yourself straight back into it but it will be a focus of ours with a huge emphasis on the next two games.

“Those next two games are going to be instrumental in defining how we finish the season, so we have to make sure we can show ourselves, the staff, and everyone else that we are able to bounce back and put in a good performance in on the back of an emotional loss.

“That is definitely going to be a big focus for us this week.”

Johann van Graan:

“We want to play every week and stay alive in both competitions. This week will be a tough game and we need to deliver a performance.

“It’s a tough assignment against a side who lost by just one point to Toulouse and they’re playing very good rugby. We’re going to have to be very good to get a result.

“They’re an all-round side. They maul exceptionally well and kick well off nine and ten, with John Cooney and Billy Burns while Stu McCloskey gets them over the gain-line. So we need an all-round game to beat them.

“We’ll have some momentum, but you have to start every week fresh and we only started today.”