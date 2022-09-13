Stuart McCloskey is tackled during Ulster's win over Connacht last season. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Ulster and Connacht begin their seasons with a URC interpro clash this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast at 7.35pm on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports 1 , with coverage beginning at 7.00pm and 7.20pm respectively. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Brendan Fanning has given this state of play on each of the Irish provinces, and has also given his take on the controversial deal that sees Qatar Airways partner up with the URC, along with the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Read More

Rúaidhrí O’Connor believes that Connacht need to get off the mark early if they're to make an impact this season, while Jonathan Bradley has been speaking to Ulster boss Dan McFarland about the extra spice playing an interpro brings.

Read More

The Left Wing is back for another season and Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí to look ahead to what promises to be a massive year for Irish rugby.

The lads kick off with a discussion on the URC launch, where the topic of possibly playing games in Qatar was raised - and Luke and Rud have different views on the subject.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

Rúaidhrí has also previewed Connacht's season in this video for you.

What are the match odds?

Ulster are odds-on favourites at 1/6 with Connacht 9/2 and the draw 22/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Dan McFarland and Connacht boss Andy Friend once the face the press ahead of the game.