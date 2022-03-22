As Munster return to these shores, another Irish province has travelled to South Africa in the United Rugby Championship with Ulster set to meet Stormers this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town with a 1.00pm Irish time kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Ulster landed in South Africa on Monday and we'll bring you a squad update from the camp on Independent.ie as soon as we have it.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 12.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Premier Sports Player app.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Ulster strengthened their squad last week with the signing of former Munster fly-half Jake Flannery, who will join the province on a one-year deal in the summer.

If you want to catch up on the weekend's Six Nations action, Irish Independent rugby writers Rúaidhrí O'Connor and Cian Tracey joined Sinéad Kissane from the Aviva Stadium after Ireland’s victory over Scotland earned them a Triple Crown title in Dublin.

Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery return for the regular Left Wing show for more rugby discussion and analysis on Wednesday.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you updates from Robbie Fleck and Dan McFarland once the pre-match press conferences are held.