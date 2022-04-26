Martin Moloney during a Leinster rugby squad training session at Westerford High School in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster finish their South African tour in the United Rugby Championship this weekend with a clash against the Stormers. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town with a 5.15pm Irish time kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Rónan Kelleher, has flown home due to a shoulder knock.

James Tracy is struggling with a neck problem but, along with Max Deegan (shoulder), Leo Cullen is optimistic that both will be available as they seek the two points required for the league leaders to guarantee a home play-off path after their weekend loss to Sharks.

Read More

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 & FreeSports. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player and FreeSports Player.

What can I read about and listen to in the build-up on Independent.ie?

They may not have won a title in over a decade but Munster are the most-watched team in the United Rugby Championship so far.

Read More

The Cronins have a unique place in Irish rugby. Nicole plays for Munster and Ireland while her cousins, Seán and Neil, play for Leinster and Munster. It’s not just family that ties them together. Sinead KIssane had this feature last weekend that's well worth catching up with.

Read More

URC chiefs are committed to exploring a women’s competition “sooner rather than later” but World Rugby will need to come on board.

Read More

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Jonathan Bradley of the Belfast Telegraph to discuss the Champions Cup round of 16.

Leinster and Munster march on to the quarter-finals after wins over Connacht and Exeter, with the southern province producing a classic Thomond Park performance to sweep Exeter aside.

The lads also look back on that drama in Belfast, as Ulster were pipped at the death.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/.

What are the match odds?

Stormers are favourites at 2/7 with Leinster 16/5 and the draw priced at 19/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Leo Cullen:

“If you got knocked out by Connacht, this trip becomes very, very different for us.

“But because we’re through to Europe and we have a bit of a gap, you want to reward the players who got us through the Six Nations with another trip and see how they go, and build the experience, invest in the future and all that good stuff that we take a lot of pride in.

“But for the South African media or broadcaster, yeah maybe they want the star names.

“The way the system works you can only squeeze so much out of our players and our players are our assets at the end of the day, aren’t they?"

John Dobson:

“If you’d said at the start of the competition, particularly when we were away on tour, that we’d make the playoffs I would have been very happy with that. So in that sense some of the pressure is off.

“But we are also eager to make it into the Champions Cup, and because of the machinations of the competition, with the Wales Shield winner guaranteed a place in the Champions Cup, I reckon from my gut feel that we need one more win from the two games to come to be certain.”