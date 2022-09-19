Peter Sullivan of Connacht evades the tackle of Damian Willemse of DHL Stormers on his way to scoring his side's winning try during the United Rugby Championship match at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Connacht are first of the Irish provinces to head to the Southern Hemisphere with the first URC game of their South African tour taking place against the Stormers this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Danie Craven Stadium Stellenbosch, an hour's drive from Cape Town, at 1.30pm Irish time on Saturday. The match has been moved from Stormers' regular home ground of DHL Stadium due to a Justin Bieber concert being held there.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 & FreeSports, with coverage beginning at 1.00pm and 1.25pm respectively. The game is also being streamed live on the RTE & FreeSports Players as well as URC.tv.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Connacht had a chastening start to the season after being brushed aside by Ulster at the Kingspan last Saturday.

We have the match report and you can relive our liveblog below.

Read More

We also have player ratings for you in our new video format.

Bernard Jackman covered the impact that the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa might have on the URC season in his Sunday Independent column, while Brendan Fanning has a fascinating piece on the work of Pittsburgh doctor Michael Collins in the fight against sport’s brain-injury problems.

Read More

The Left Wing is back for another season and Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor last week to look ahead to what promises to be a massive year for Irish rugby.

The lads kicked off with a discussion on the URC launch, where the topic of possibly playing games in Qatar was raised - and Luke and Rud have different views on the subject.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

Rúaidhrí also previewed Connacht's season in this video for you.

What are the match odds?

Match odds are not yet available for this fixture.

What's the camp saying?

Andy Friend:

“We have a few coming in for the South African trip.

“We’ve got our Ireland players back and some of the boys we didn’t have tonight. Jarrad Butler should be available, and we’ll see what damage injury-wise we have coming out from tonight.

“The next performance is everything now for us. We knew anyway we were up against tough teams, Ulster away, Stormers away, Bulls away, but at the same time, we saw that as a real challenge for us. We still see it as a challenge.

“We’re not going to run away from that. We knew exactly what we are getting ourselves in for, that was not a performance we were proud of tonight. It’s up to us to change that and we go to Cape Town now to try and do that.”