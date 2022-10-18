Ulster's James Hume scores his side's third try during their United Rugby Championship clash against Sharks at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ulster will look to make it two out of two on their South African tour with a clash against the Sharks this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Kings Park Stadium in Durban with a 5.15pm Irish time kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 5.10pm Irish time. The game is also being streamed live on the Premier Sports Player as well as URC.tv.



Ulster kicked off their tour with a great win against the Lions and we have the report and reaction here, while Brendan Fanning has examined the province's issues with producing prop forwards from their academy.

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to discuss all the latest rugby news.

With the South African sides hitting the ground running and plenty of storylines involving the Irish teams, the lads are in agreement that the URC is a far stronger product than the previous PRO14.

If you want to get in touch with the show, you can email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will or Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

What are the match odds?

Sharks are favourites at 4/9, with Ulster 15/8 and the draw 18/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Sean Everitt and Dan McFarland when they face the press ahead of the game.