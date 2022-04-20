It's Leinster's turn for a South African tour in the United Rugby Championship this weekend with a clash against the Sharks to begin. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the King's Park Stadium in Durban with a 5.15pm Irish time kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Leinster have confirmed that James Ryan was passed fit to travel to South Africa despite the latest in a series of concussion incidents but the province decided to leave him at home.

Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher have come through their return from injuries without any issue as they face into a double date in South Africa.

The duo have also been included in the 31-man travelling squad.

There are no further updates on Dave Kearney (hamstring), Will Connors (knee) and Ryan Baird (back).

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports 2. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 Player and Premier Sports Player.

What are the match odds?

Sharks are favourites at 8/13 with Leinster 7/5 and the draw priced at 17/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Leo Cullen:

"It won't be easy because there is a lot of quality and World Cup winners in this team that we're going to be playing against, players that played against the Lions and won that series as well.

"So it's an incredible challenge really, when you think about it. And there’s a lot of moving parts to our squad.

“Hopefully it will be a great investment. It's not just the short term, it's also the future of a lot of our young guys as well.”

We'll bring you quotes from Sharks head coach Sean Everitt once he faces the press.