Bundee Aki of Connacht in action against the Lions during the URC match in Johannesburg. Photo: Sportsfile

Connacht remain in South Africa with Sharks on the horizon in the United Rugby Championship this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Kings Park Stadium in Durban with a 3.05pm kick-off Irish time.

What’s the team news?

Connacht may be out of contention for the URC play-offs and will be in the European Challenge Cup next season, but they aim finish this campaign on a high after a big win on tour against the Lions last weekend.

At the moment there are no fresh injury updates from South Africa.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & FreeSports. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 Player and FreeSports Player.

What are the match odds?

Sharks are big favourites at 1/5 with Connacht 7/2 and the draw priced at 20/1.

What are the coaches saying?

Andy Friend:

“It is a credit to the boys to get the win here. We spoke all week about staying in the fight and they did. We can’t coach that. That’s attitude and that’s what we have in spades. It’s just some other areas we need to tighten up on, and when we do, we are going to become a very difficult team to beat.

“Going away as a group is great and we haven’t had it for two years. But you can see the belief and the camaraderie all week. It’s great. We are building as a team, we need more consistency. We can know we can play good rugby, we know we can match it with anyone, but we aren’t yet consistent enough.”

Sean Everitt on out-half Curwin Bosch after their win over Leinster:

“We are happy for him. Curwin has been criticised a lot and I was criticised for selecting him, but my feeling is that form is temporary and class is permanent.

“He is certainly starting to show that he has an all-round game. When he missed those kicks against Edinburgh that night everyone criticised him for his performance.

“But his performance was good apart from the goal kicking.”