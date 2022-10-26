Leinster are on the road to Wales this weekend for a URC game against struggling Scarlets. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli and kicks off at 7.35pm on Friday.

What’s the team news?

Leinster's Ireland internationals have gone into camp ahead of the November series. Luke McGrath, who came through the game last weekend with no issues following his return from the Graduated Return to Play Protocol and Rhys Ruddock, who trains this week after his own concussive knock, should be available.

Jamie Osborne was the latest in a series of players withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment against Munster Rugby and has now entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols.

There are no further updates on: Jordan Larmour (foot), Will Connors (bicep), Rónan Kelleher (hamstring), Harry Byrne (hamstring), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).

We'll bring you further team news from both camps when it's released later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports 2. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 and Premier Sports Players as well as URC.tv. You can also follow all the action as it happens in our liveblog here on Independent.ie Sport.

What are the camps saying?

Leo Cullen:

"It means so much for (the younger players) to get the opportunity in the first place.

"Many of the guys have had to bide their time, some I'm sure were very close to getting called into the Ireland squad as well. They still have a point to prove.

"These are the weeks where there is great energy in the building. It's a different type of energy because the young guys have to step forward, and it’s great they have the space to do that now. I’m really looking forward to seeing how some guys go this week.

"Some players will be disappointed they haven’t got selected [for Ireland] but it’s a window for them to showcase what they can do, and for young guys getting into the team, in some cases for the very first time.

"Hopefully we’ll have a few guys in the 23 this week that will get a chance to represent Leinster for the first time. Everyone needs to feed off that level of excitement, the nervous energy that they bring."

Dwayne Peel:

"We're obviously frustrated with it (results), but the thing I'm trying to get across to the players is we can only control what we can control, and there's elements of our game which are good and there are elements which need work.

"We have to continue to believe in what we're doing and go forward, which we are. I'm confident what we're doing is right. I'm sure the results will come.

"Over the next month there's also 12 to 15 players coming back from injury, I know we've lost our international players for this period as well. We had two suspensions which have hurt us as well.

"We can't hide from that but what I would say is the group here who are representing us at the minute are working really hard at it."