Connacht travel to Wales to face Scarlets on Saturday for their United Rugby Championship clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Parc y Scarlets with a 7.35pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

With it being Six Nations season, both sides will be looking to their panels to replace those players away on international duty.

The teams should be announced on Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 (7.30pm) and Premier Sports 2 (7.15pm). The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

One of the Connacht players with the Ireland squad at present is Jack Carty and after his appearance from the bench in Paris last weekend, Connacht senior coach Peter Wilkins has spoken about the out-half's relief at getting back to international action.

Read More

And if you want to catch up on the latest Six Nations analysis, this week's edition of The Left Wing podcast is now live and can be listened to here.

What are the match odds?

Scarlets are favourites at 8/11 with Connacht 5/4 and the draw priced at 20/1.

What are the head coaches saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from Andy Friend and Dwayne Peel once the pre-match press conferences are held.