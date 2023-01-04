Ireland and Leinster's James Lowe evades the tackle from Luke Morgan of Ospreys on his way to scoring his side's third try during their URC clash at the RDS Arena. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Leinster are back on the road with a United Rugby Championship trip to Ospreys in Wales this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea with a 7.35pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Johnny Sexton misses out and is in a race to be fit for the Six Nations after undergoing an operation on his injured cheekbone.

There was better news on Tadhg Furlong and Will Connors who are nearly back fit, but Luke McGrath and Max Deegan remain unavailable.

Thomas Clarkson (arm), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) are all on the long-term injury list.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 & Premier Sports. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 Player and on URC TV.

With Johnny Sexton's Six Nations place on the line after surgery on his cheekbone injury, Rúaidhrí O'Connor believes the captain's potential absence can't be allowed let Ireland's standards slip, while Leinster coach Robin McBryde has said similar for the province.

On the first episode of The Left Wing in 2023, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to discuss all the latest rugby news, with Sexton's injury, how the provinces fared over the Christmas period and potential Ireland Six Nations bolters all on the agenda.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

What are the match odds?

Leinster are huge favourites at 1/8 with Ospreys 11/2 and the draw priced at 25/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We'll have fresh quotes from Toby Booth and Leo Cullen when they face the press ahead of the game.